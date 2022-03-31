ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adamsville, OH

Woodworking equipment and tools, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

Selling the belongings of the late Charles E. Jones. 40” Rockwell wood lathe, 18” Rockwell wood planer, 12” Powermatic finisher planer, Rockwell jointer, Craftsman radial arm saw, Grizzly Mortising machine (makes...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

500 pieces of farm toys and misc.

Rare: orig. Big Bud NIB, Big Bud HN250 & HN350 NIB, Big Bud 960HP & 760HP NIB,. Kinze Big Blue Tractor & Kinze 3600 twin line Panther Steiger Panther PTA 325, plus others Steigers, Versatile 1156 4×4 W/Duals, John Deere 7020 4wd, John Deere 8020 & 4520 Columbus Branch, 4630, 8530, 83305, 9300, 8040, 5020, 70,60, m-1500. Grain Drill, prestige 55 combine, plows and more.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Construction, farm equipment, lawn & garden, and misc.

Loaders: John Deere 644D wheel loader; John Deere 450C crawler loader; Mustang 2054 skid loader w/ 3234hrs. Tractors & Equipment: Ford 5610 4×4 w/ cab; 2014 Kubota BX1860 w/ loader and 54” belly mower 980hrs; Kubota BX2230 w/ 60” belly mower; Kubota BX 1500 w/ 48” belly mower; John Deere 2320 4×4 w/ 800 hrs; New Holland Boomer 24 w/ loader and belly mower 245hrs; International 510 grain drill w/ grass seeder nice, nice drill; New Holland 1431 discbine; woods 1050 10’ back blade; John Deere 337 baler; Glenco 12’ soil finisher; (2) Batco 1335 belt conveyors; Gehl 860 chopper w/ grass head; Century 200gal 3pth sprayer w/ 36’ booms; Luck Now 220 trailer feed mixer w/ scales; 6’ 3pth King Kutter finish mower; 8’ tow behind grader; Ford 6’ snow blade of ford 1500; Dump hoppers for forklift; JLG 20VP manlift w/ new batteries; Pr 3 rib 14L-16.1tires; (30) bales of bridon 9600 baler twine. Trailers/Truck: Miller Tilt Top 20’, 15 ton trailer; 1990 Tri Brook 32’ alum frameless dump trailer w/ liner and tarp; 2007 GMC 1500 4×4 crew cab.
ECONOMY
Farm and Dairy

Construction equipment, dozers, tools, trucks, excavator, and misc.

After 60 years in the mining and construction business, the Anderson Companies are selling the remaining Excavator, Trucks (Dump/Semi/Pickup), Trailers, Equipment, Construction Tools, & Supplies. Farm and Dairy Cover Section. Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

1978 Ford F-150, firearms, collectibles, and misc.

1978 Ford F-150 4WD V8 351 automatic Short Bed Pick up w/Snowplow. 1976 Ford F-150 2WD V8 360 automatic 92k miles w/long bed. (2) Wilderness Systems Tsunami Kayak 14.5’ & 17.5’. FireArms: Ithaca Tikka O/U 12ga/.222rem Shot Gun/Rifle, (4) Smith & Wesson Model 29 in Presentation Cases to inc:...
CARS
Family Handyman

How to Install Crown Molding on Kitchen Cabinets

Upgrade your kitchen cabinets with crown molding. We'll show you how. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. A...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Farm and Dairy

Toy tractors, antiques, primitives, farm equipment, manuals, and misc.

TOY TRACTORS – ANTIQUES – PRIMITIVES – 2003 FORD EXPLORER. Will sell the following personal property plus items from other homes at public auction. Auction to be held in The FFA Building, Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster, Ohio. The fairgrounds are located at the junction of US Route 30 and State Route 3 South.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE tools, antiques, household goods, and misc.

Located at 43087 State Route 344, Columbiana, Ohio 44408. JVC TV; Jewelry and Coins; Lamps; Glassware and China; Furniture; Yamaha Keyboard; DeWalt Tools; Oak dining chairs; oak curved glass china closet; Troy-Bilt pressure washer; plugs and fishing tackle; Lawn Boy mower; Bosch portable table saw; Echo CS590 chainsaw; Troy-Bilt 3550 watt generator; gas string trimmers and blowers; Blowup water slide; Pfaltzgraff, Cast Iron ware; Gun Cabinet; Bookcase; wash stand; woodshop equipment;
COLUMBIANA, OH
Real Simple

20 Tips for Organizing Small Closets That Will Double Your Storage Space

When space is at a premium at home, utilizing every inch counts. This holds especially true in a snug closet, where proper organization can mean the difference between a calm morning routine and absolute clothing chaos. But fear not—the boutique-worthy display of your dreams is still within reach, with help from a few small closet organization ideas and some streamlined organizers.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Farm and Dairy

Antiques, jewelry, tools, and misc.

ANTIQUES, FINE JEWELRY, COLLECTIBLES, FENTON, ROSEVILLE, TOOLS. JEWELRY: Approximately 16 Gold chains, some with Diamonds, Rubies, Opals, Pearls & other gemstones; Several prs. Gold earrings; Gold Diamond & Emerald Earrings; Gold & Diamond rings; 2 Gold Diamond & Ruby Rings; Gold Cameo Ring; Gold Opal & Diamond Ring; Gold Diamond & Sapphire Ring; Other Gold Rings; Gold scrap Rings; Scout ring; Sterling Stretch Rings; Sterling Chains; Strands of Pearls; 5 Jewel Swiss pendant watch; Baume Mercier Gold Bracelet watch with Diamond Bezel; Bee pins w/ Crystals; 2 Scarab Gold bracelets; Swarovski Brooches; Krementz Pins; Trifari Pins & others; Steiff bear pin; Costume Jewelry & More.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE office furniture, equipment, and misc.

Liquidating excess office furniture and equipment the following will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 3000 Belmont Ave., Youngstown Ohio 44505. Office Furniture and Equipment: Commercial shelving; large lot lateral files of various styles and types; large lot executive desks of various styles and types; credenzas; metal storage cabinets; Xerox Work Center 5875 w/sorter; 18+ upholstered side chairs; roll away office chairs; miscellaneous office supplies and accessories; printers; white boards; padded exam tables; Health – Meter medical scales; Total Trainer Pilates machine; B.F. Pilates machine; weight bench;
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Vending, restaurant, snow and lawn equipment, and misc.

Wood Burner, Chimney Pipe, Gas Hot Water Tanks, Block for Retaining Wall, Refrigerators, Stoves, Electric Griddle, Slushpuppie Ice Machine, Commercial Rotisserie Cooker, Stainless Steel Condiment Station, Milkshake Mixer, Adjustable Bed Frame, Chairs, Dryer, Pizza Oven, Small Freezer, Cedar Chest, Older Gas Oven, Stainless Steel Griddle, Outdoor Table and Chairs, Bun Coffee makers, Walk-In Cooler, Old Wheel Barrel, Older Glider, Older Standing Lamp, Display Case, Claw Bathtub, Window Fan, Coin Money Counter, Snow Plows, In Bed Salt Spreader, Display Case, Yard Tools, More Items to be Added.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Skid steer, excavator, truck, tools, and misc.

Auction #1 – Larry Lang Estate – Complete Dispersal. Skid Loaders – Excavators – Dozer – Truck – Tree Spade – Tools – Hoop Greenhouse. Very Large Assortment Of Sandstone – Barn Stone – Flagstone – Etc. – Live On-site Auction With Online Bidding Available On Few Select Items.
RAVENNA, OH
Farm and Dairy

Household, equipment, outdoor, and misc.

(LUNCHSTAND OPENS AT 4:00 P.M.) The following merchandise will sell as a fundraiser. Household Items: Lifetime Tables, Lifetime Chairs, 8’ Wooden folding leg benches, Local made furniture, La-Z-Boy Recliner, Fire Extinguishers, Case Farm Chicken, Fresh Hog Meat, Angus Ground Beef, knotted comforter made by 8th grade girls. Equipment, Tools...
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Real estate and online contents, and misc.

Summit Co. – Tallmadge – OH 24 Heritage Dr., Tallmadge, OH 44278. This “Jefferson” style Ranch Home offers over 1,900 Sq Ft of living space w/3 Bed, 2 Full Baths, Gas Fireplace, Central A/C, Full Basement, & 2-Car attached garage in a nice family neighborhood that is conveniently located near Tallmadge Circle and close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, & Trails. This home is perfect for first time home buyers or those looking to downsize and desire one floor living. Updates Include: New Roof, Gutters, and Downspouts in 2020. Opening Bid ONLY $75,000!
TALLMADGE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Consigned equipment, vehicles, tractors, trailers, farm equipment, lawn & garden, and misc.

Spring is here and the demand for used equipment is now, call today Steve @ 330-243-6574 for free advertising. Vehicles and trailers: 2001 Chevy flatbed pickup extended cab dually with Durmax engine and automatic transmission 391,527 miles, Volvo Dump truck single axle with 10 speed transmission, GMC C6500 Topkick single axle Cab and Chassis 7 speed transmission and air brakes 125,700 miles, Clean 1998 Ford Econoline 150 cargo van with 74,251 miles, 1959 Ford tandem axle truck std trans with New Leader Lime bed, Gooseneck Tri Axle flatbed trailer, Featherlite 20+5 gooseneck flatbed trailer, 5×10 Utility trailer.
DOVER, OH
Farm and Dairy

IH 656 tractor, auto, household, and misc.

Having no further need, we will sell the following farm equipment and household at auction located at 15385 Vance Road, Mount Vernon, Oh 43050. Vance Road runs between St RT 661 and St Rt 13. Signs posted. IH 656 gas tractor with wide front end; Case 831 diesel, narrow front...
MOUNT VERNON, OH

