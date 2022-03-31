‘The Wok,’ Recipes, and Letting Go of “The Best” With J. Kenji López-Alt

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. In the López-Alt family, the kids are always in the kitchen and a part of the meal prep. That includes chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt's five-year-old daughter, as well as his five month old son. "He's in the kitchen with me almost every day," Kenji said during an exclusive Mashed interview. "I put him on a little bouncy chair and as I'm cooking, I'll take things and hold them up to his nose, let him smell." It's this kind of early exposure that has led to his daughter's love for cooking, a love he recommends all parents at least try to foster by exposure to the way things work in the kitchen.

