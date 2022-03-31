ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident says alderman stopping him from buying vacant lot in north St. Louis

Fred Lewis has a vision for the empty lot next to the old JCPenney’s building he owns in north St. Louis. Resident says alderman stopping him from buying vacant …....

The Independent

Census: Black population grows in suburbs, shrinks in cities

A longtime area staple with its wagon wheel décor and “Roy Rogers ribeye,” The Ranch Steak House is fighting to reopen as one of the last sit-down restaurants in the once-flourishing Black Chicago neighborhood of Roseland. About 13 miles (21 kilometers) away near Indiana, Christopher Cain and wife Deja Cousins-Cain sought a new market for their wine bar that promises “Good Vibes Only,” settling on the suburb of Lansing, where growth has included a steady increase in Black residents.The two enclaves of roughly 30,000 people reflect how Black migration patterns in the 21st century are changing the makeup of...
The Richmond Standard

Pocket park coming to vacant San Pablo lot

A new pocket park is slated to be built on a vacant property in San Pablo. The Bush Avenue Pocket Park will soon feature swings, an exercise loop, fitness machines, shade structures, other play equipment and native plants, as envisioned by local residents, according to the city. The pocket park...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis' Tech Sector Is Growing Briskly, Says a New Report

St. Louis comes out looking good in a new report from the Brookings Institution, which calls attention to “rising stars” that have done a solid job in recent years of adding jobs in fast-growing technology sectors. Employment data from 2020 suggest St. Louis, Kansas City and a handful...
Get in on the #STLMADE giveaway – a collab from several St. Louis businesses

ST. LOUIS – Where can you win an STL-themed cheeseboard? Or how about a case of Alpha Brewing Co. beer, or a St. Louis favorite…toasted ravioli?. Seven local businesses joined forces to celebrate 314 Day with an amazing giveaway with items from St. Louis Cheeseboards, Collections by Joya, Sweet Momma Blair, Alpha Brewing, Bootleggin’ Bob’s, Stacked STL and Crispy Edge Potstickers!
Family -- Including Baby -- Rescued From Fire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Firefighters in St. Louis rescued a family from the third floor of a burning apartment complex. The fire broke out Monday night, and witnesses reported that the family was trapped inside and begging for help, television station KMOV reported. Firefighters who arrived on the scene...
Crow deaths in St. Louis due to virus, officials say

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of crows that died at the federal courthouse downtown most likely succumbed to a virus, state wildlife officials said Monday. The Missouri Department of Conservation collected five dead crows after being alerted by the Post-Dispatch last month and had them tested at the Southwestern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study, headquartered at the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia.
