ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

University attempts to boost enrollment: YSU student enrollment continues to decline, result of many influences and challenges

Jambar
 20 hours ago

Youngstown State University has dealt with falling enrollment rates for three years in a row due to several factors. Demographic changes have largely impacted students coming into college all across the country according to Brien Smith, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “Many areas of the United States...

thejambar.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

USG: no SAT, ACT scores needed for some enrolling students

The University System of Georgia says it is a temporary waiver: students who are looking to apply for undergraduate courses at most public universities in the state will not be required to submit SAT or ACT test scores to enroll. From the Georgia News Network…. The University System of Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
WBTV

‘We need more familiar faces:’ CMS students encourage more minority students to enroll in advanced courses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students say their advanced level courses are lacking self-representation. A CMS presentation in January examined five-year data of student performance and enrollment in college-level and advanced courses. College-level or advanced courses were defined as Advanced Placement (AP) courses, International Baccalaureate (IB) courses, Dual...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Education
Wyoming News

Kindergarten enrollment is tanking nationwide

For years, the debate about delaying kindergarten enrollment for children has been brewing. The practice, called “redshirting,” is intended to give students an edge when competing against their peers, as they are given an additional year to grow and mature before beginning their studies. Though the practice has not become overwhelmingly popular, the COVID-19 pandemic certainly changed parents’ minds about kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year. Kindergarten enrollment in all 50 states and Washington D.C. decreased between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years in every state, with the exception of West Virginia. Overall kindergarten enrollment in West Virginia had been decreasing sharply between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years, but the onset of the pandemic flipped that trend. The working theory: Far more students enrolled in private schools than public schools. This has been a broader trend in West Virginia for a number of years and seems to have surfaced strongly for the youngest students.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Affairs#University President#College Credit#Scholarships#Ysu#Academic Affairs#The College Credit Plus
WTHI

Indiana State University looks ahead to fall enrollment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials at Indiana State University held a meeting Thursday to address student enrollment and how the numbers have fluctuated in the past years. So far, applications for first-year students are up 40% higher than last year, and the number of students who have confirmed they will be attending is up 30%.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OPS projecting enrollment increase

Owensboro Public Schools is projecting an enrollment increase for next school year, which will require the system to hire four additional teachers, John David Sandefur, district chief financial officer, told board of education members Thursday during a board meeting. This time last year, there were 5,081 students enrolled in the...
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy