INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 3.31.22

Douglas County court officials have set this years date for an event that's become an annual occurrence - at least before the pandemic. April 12 is the date of the warrant resolution event for 2022 at the Government Center. Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office and the Clerk...
The Douglas County school board voted 4-3 Tuesday to hire Erin Kane as the next school district superintendent and hired additional attorneys to represent them as they consider fighting an open meetings lawsuit in which a judge has already ordered a preliminary injunction.
One question of a recent Douglas County survey.Douglas County. (Douglas County, Colo.) A survey of Douglas County residents found that most respondents have a favorable view of the law enforcement agencies and officers in their communities.
Not so fast! An earlier decision to pause the salary increase for the sheriff's position is now being re-evaluated by the Douglas County Board. The proposed four year freeze on any increase has been lifted, and the matter has been channeled back to committee for reconsideration. It was two weeks...
Data from the Douglas County Public Safety Pulse Report.Graphics from Douglas County. Although Douglas County residents experience less violent crime than nearby counties, they worry about unsavory activity creeping into their neighborhoods.
Even before the pandemic, access to high speed internet broadband service was a 'need' not a 'want'. But with large numbers of people working and schooling from home over the last year - even some of the time - that need has become even more apparent. As Northland communities move...
OMAHA, Neb. — With a lawsuit still pending over whether Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse overstepped when she placed a mask mandate on Omaha residents, Omaha's Mayor is taking steps to insure a county health director can never do it again. At Mayor Jean Stothert's request, Omaha...
The court is expecting just one more day of testimony. Tomorrow marks two years since the first Nebraskan died of COVID-19. A section of West Papio Trail at Blondo Street will be temporarily closed starting tomorrow. Emily's Wednesday evening forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Less wind, drier conditions but cloudy...
A silver and black car engine.Photo by Clark Van Der Beken on Unsplash. (Douglas County, Colo.) Driving Douglas County roads turned deadly in 2021. The county recorded 28 people died in 27 fatal crashes last year. It was the county’s deadliest year since 2016.
A sample appearance of the new Douglas County motor vehicle registration reminders.Graphics from Douglas County. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County vehicle owners will see larger, more colorful registration renewal cards distributed this month for April renewal dates.
