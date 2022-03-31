ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cesar Chavez Day: A look back at farmworker leader

By admin
mountain-topmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden declared March 31, 2022, Cesar Chavez...

mountain-topmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

Who was Cesar Chavez?: The impact and legacy he left behind

According to a pew research poll, Mexicans are the largest population of Hispanic origin living in the United States.  They account for 62% of the U.S. Hispanic population. . There was one man, in particular, who worked tirelessly to make a better life for not only those of Mexican descent...
SOCIETY
KCRA.com

'Support his memory': Hundreds of families march ahead of Cesar Chavez Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of families united for a march and rally in Sacramento on Saturday to honor Cesar Chavez ahead of Cesar Chavez Day on March 31. Then-President Barack Obama proclaimed in 2014 the day as a federal commemorative holiday. The holiday celebrates the birth and legacy of the civil rights and labor activist.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
Joe Biden
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmworker#The United Farm Workers
AOL Corp

Mexico, U.S. agree to boost border infrastructure -Mexico govt

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican and U.S. officials agreed to ramp up the modernization of border crossing infrastructure and processes, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Monday. In a meeting, Mexico agreed with the U.S. delegation, led by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, that a border crossing project east of the Otay...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

California governor reverses parole board decision to release Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

California Gov Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel's recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time," Mr Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release. Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Mr Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future" and noted that Van...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Reuters

Costa Rica says will work with U.S. to strengthen migration control

SAN JOSE, March 15 (Reuters) - Costa Rica said on Tuesday the United States had agreed to work together on strengthening immigration and border policing in the Central American country, during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado met with Mayorkas weeks...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Costa Rica Ex-President Vies for Top Office Against Upstart Chaves

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica's former president Jose Maria Figueres will face off with one-time finance minister Rodrigo Chaves on Sunday in a final run-off vote for the 2022-2026 presidential term. Here are profiles of the candidates:. RODRIGO CHAVES. Economist Rodrigo Chaves, an anti-establishment technocrat, has led recent polls...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Guatemala Expects More Migration After U.S. Expulsion Policy Ends

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala's government expects the number of Guatemalans seeking to migrate to rise after the U.S. government ends its Title 42 expulsion policy, officials said on Friday. The comments from Guatemala's migration institute and foreign ministry came shortly after the U.S. government said it would end the...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy