RoCo nearly doubled his previous career-high of 22 points on Friday, as he hit 11 treys, tying the league-high mark in a game for 2022. Covington scored 33 points in the second-half alone, and had a pair of threes late in the game that just missed for a chance at 50. Both teams rested several starters on Friday, but the Clippers came away with a convincing 153-119 victory, their highest regular-season scoring total in franchise history. Los Angeles will finish the regular-season at home, and take on the Pelicans on Sunday.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO