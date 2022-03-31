ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Leffler retires as fire chief; Pitassi named interim chief

By Jay Taylor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaricopa Fire and Medical Department Chief Brady Leffler has retired, and Assistant Fire Chief of Operations Brad Pitassi has been named interim Chief. “Chief Leffler has retired from the position,” said Quinn Konold, Digital Communications Manager for the City Manager’s Office. “Brad Pitassi assumed...

