Twins' Joe Ryan: Tabbed as Opening Day starter

The New York Mets have scratched Max Scherzer from his start Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. If you know a fan of the Mets, you may want to get in touch with them just to make sure they aren’t ready to jump off the nearest bridge. This news about Scherzer comes one day after it was announced that Jacob deGrom would be lost to the Mets for approximately two months due to a stress fracture in his shoulder. While the Mets have yet to give a reason for Scherzer not pitching Saturday, it could just be because they are playing it safe with their new ace.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO