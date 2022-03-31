ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Twins' Joe Ryan: Tabbed as Opening Day starter

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Ryan will start Minnesota's Opening Day matchup against Seattle on April 7, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports....

www.cbssports.com

NJ.com

Yankees cut more players | Who’s headed to Triple-A?

TAMPA — The Yankees made their latest round of spring training cuts, sending six players to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. The team demoted righty pitchers Matt Bowman and Ryan Weber, utility man Phillip Evans, first baseman Ronald Guzman, infielder Jose Peraza and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. None of the players...
MLB
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
State
Minnesota State
NESN

New York Mets Scratch Max Scherzer from Saturday Start

The New York Mets have scratched Max Scherzer from his start Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. If you know a fan of the Mets, you may want to get in touch with them just to make sure they aren’t ready to jump off the nearest bridge. This news about Scherzer comes one day after it was announced that Jacob deGrom would be lost to the Mets for approximately two months due to a stress fracture in his shoulder. While the Mets have yet to give a reason for Scherzer not pitching Saturday, it could just be because they are playing it safe with their new ace.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of how often he plays the field, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield from left to right.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
Person
Sonny Gray
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ben Rortvedt: Expected to begin season on IL

Rortvedt (oblique) is expected to begin the season on the injured list, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. The catcher was acquired by the Yankees on March 13 in a trade that included Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson and sent away Gary Sanchez. Once healthy, Rortvedt is expected to compete with Kyle Higashioka for the starting job behind the plate this season. In 39 games with the Twins last season, the 24-year-old Rortvedt slashed .169/.229/.281 with three homers and seven RBI.
MLB
NBC Sports

Wheeler on his readiness, the Mets' loss of deGrom, Phillies' deep lineup

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Objective No. 1 in Phillies camp Saturday was to get Zack Wheeler on a mound and have him face two innings' worth of hitters. Ideally, it would have happened up the road in Dunedin, against the Toronto Blue Jays' formidable bat rack, but when the weather apps started calling for afternoon rain, Joe Girardi decided to take no chances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's outfield this spring, but he'll report to the minors to begin the year after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he'll likely be in consideration for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2022 as long as he performs well in Durham.
MLB
CBS Sports

Chance Sisco: Released by Mariners

Sisco was released by the Mariners on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The catcher signed a minor-league contract with Mariners on March 16, going 2-for-9 from the plate while scoring a run over eight appearances. Sisco will once again be on the move after spending the 2021 season with the Orioles and Mets, slashing an abysmal .149/.241/.189 with three doubles and four RBI over 83 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Joe Hudson: Sent out of big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Hudson to minor-league camp Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even with MLB teams getting 28 active roster spots until May 1 due to the delayed start to spring training, the Rays weren't inclined to keep Hudson around as their No. 3 catcher behind Mike Zunino and Francisco Mejia. Hudson is expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Durham and will likely serve as organizational catching depth for the entire season.
MLB
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Slugs inside-the-park HR

Rodriguez may have clinched an Opening Day roster spot with his inside-the-park home run against the Guardians on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The elite prospect showed off his rich skill set on his drive to deep right center, getting around the bases in 14 seconds to beat a good throw to the plate, while Kramer noted the blast sported a 105-mph exit velocity. Rodriguez's Cactus League line now sits at .360/.429/.720 over 10 games, and while manager Scott Servais wasn't ready to officially declare the 21-year-old outfielder has already made the team, he noted that he "couldn't be any happier with how he's played out" in reference to Rodriguez's spring performance.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Scratched from lineup

Ward was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs for undisclosed reasons. More at-bats are available for Ward in the outfield this season, as the Angels designated Justin Upton for assignment Saturday. It's unclear if Ward was scratched due to an injury which will prevent him from claiming those opportunities early in the season or if he's merely dealing with a day-to-day issue.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB

