St. Patrick’s Day is nearly here, and this will be another holiday with speeding, impaired drivers and impaired pedestrians putting Iowans at risk. On this St. Patrick’s Day, the Marshalltown Police Department will have an enforcement focus on pedestrian safety. Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility between drivers and pedestrians alike. In Iowa in 2018 and 2019, there were 831 pedestrian crashes resulting in 48 fatalities and 139 serious injuries.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 19 DAYS AGO