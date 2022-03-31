ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Joely Rodriguez: Back in action Thursdy

 2 days ago

Rodriguez (neck) retired both of the batters he faced Thursday in the Yankees' 5-3 loss to the Phillies in Grapefruit League...

NJ.com

Yankees cut more players | Who’s headed to Triple-A?

TAMPA — The Yankees made their latest round of spring training cuts, sending six players to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. The team demoted righty pitchers Matt Bowman and Ryan Weber, utility man Phillip Evans, first baseman Ronald Guzman, infielder Jose Peraza and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. None of the players...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/1/22

New York Post | Andrew Marchand: Say goodbye to games on Pix11, and say hello to games on Amazon Prime. In addition to a handful of Friday night games that will be available only on Apple TV, the New York Yankees will play 21 games that will be available in the tristate area only on Amazon Prime. These games will feel very similar to the YES Network broadcasts, as just like the old Pix11 games, they will use the YES Network team; it’s only the method of distribution that is different. Most of these games — but not all — are expected to be on Friday nights, with the first one expected to be on April 22nd.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees acquire catcher Jose Trevino from Rangers

The Rangers and Yankees have announced a trade, as catcher Jose Trevino is headed to New York in exchange for right-hander Albert Abreu and left-hander Robby Ahlstrom. The deal represents the latest shuffle in the Yankees’ catching situation after Gary Sanchez was dealt to the Twins as part of the blockbuster deal that brought Josh Donaldson, Ben Rortvedt, and (Trevino’s former Texas teammate) Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Bronx. The initial plan seemed to be a defense-first platoon of Rortvedt and Kyle Higashioka, though Rortvedt has yet to play in any Spring Training games due to an oblique strain. With Rortvedt not expected to begin the season on the active roster, the Yankees instead now turn to a more experienced big leaguer in Trevino, who has 156 MLB games played to Rortvedt’s 39.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: Sent to Bronx

Trevino was sent from the Rangers to the Yankees on Saturday in exchange for Albert Abreu and Robert Ahlstrom. Trevino started 81 games behind the plate for the Rangers last season but would have found it tough to repeat that number this season after the team acquired Mitch Garver from the Rangers. His expected playing-time split with new teammate Kyle Higashioka is not yet clear. Both backstops have good gloves but don't do much at the plate. Trevino owns a .634 career OPS in 156 major-league games, while Higashioka owns a similar .619 OPS in 139 MLB contests. Ben Rortvedt could also factor into the picture, but he's currently out with an oblique injury.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees prospect had unfortunate way of finding out he was traded

If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Easy outing Friday

Kennedy retired the side on seven pitches in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Kennedy, who pitched the sixth inning following an impressive five-inning start out of Madison Bumgarner, continued an easy run through the Cactus League. The right-handed setup man has pitched four scoreless and hitless outings with just one walk to blot his record. Prior to Friday, he threw five pitches in his first outing, seven in the second and nine in the third. Kennedy, who converted 26 of 30 opportunities in 2021, is next in line for saves after Mark Melancon.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February following a successful two-year stint in Korea, but he failed to make his case for a roster spot this spring. His 8.68 ERA in 9.1 Cactus League innings was quite poor, though it did at least come with 12 strikeouts against just three walks. He'll head to the minors to try to prove himself worthy of his first major-league opportunity since 2019.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Slugs inside-the-park HR

Rodriguez may have clinched an Opening Day roster spot with his inside-the-park home run against the Guardians on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The elite prospect showed off his rich skill set on his drive to deep right center, getting around the bases in 14 seconds to beat a good throw to the plate, while Kramer noted the blast sported a 105-mph exit velocity. Rodriguez's Cactus League line now sits at .360/.429/.720 over 10 games, and while manager Scott Servais wasn't ready to officially declare the 21-year-old outfielder has already made the team, he noted that he "couldn't be any happier with how he's played out" in reference to Rodriguez's spring performance.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Joe Hudson: Sent out of big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Hudson to minor-league camp Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even with MLB teams getting 28 active roster spots until May 1 due to the delayed start to spring training, the Rays weren't inclined to keep Hudson around as their No. 3 catcher behind Mike Zunino and Francisco Mejia. Hudson is expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Durham and will likely serve as organizational catching depth for the entire season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ben Rortvedt: Expected to begin season on IL

Rortvedt (oblique) is expected to begin the season on the injured list, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. The catcher was acquired by the Yankees on March 13 in a trade that included Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson and sent away Gary Sanchez. Once healthy, Rortvedt is expected to compete with Kyle Higashioka for the starting job behind the plate this season. In 39 games with the Twins last season, the 24-year-old Rortvedt slashed .169/.229/.281 with three homers and seven RBI.
MLB
CBS Sports

Chance Sisco: Released by Mariners

Sisco was released by the Mariners on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The catcher signed a minor-league contract with Mariners on March 16, going 2-for-9 from the plate while scoring a run over eight appearances. Sisco will once again be on the move after spending the 2021 season with the Orioles and Mets, slashing an abysmal .149/.241/.189 with three doubles and four RBI over 83 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's outfield this spring, but he'll report to the minors to begin the year after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he'll likely be in consideration for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2022 as long as he performs well in Durham.
MLB

