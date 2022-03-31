Yankees' Joely Rodriguez: Back in action Thursdy

New York Post | Andrew Marchand: Say goodbye to games on Pix11, and say hello to games on Amazon Prime. In addition to a handful of Friday night games that will be available only on Apple TV, the New York Yankees will play 21 games that will be available in the tristate area only on Amazon Prime. These games will feel very similar to the YES Network broadcasts, as just like the old Pix11 games, they will use the YES Network team; it’s only the method of distribution that is different. Most of these games — but not all — are expected to be on Friday nights, with the first one expected to be on April 22nd.

