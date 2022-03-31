ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Bespoke Sells $43M at Waldorf Astoria Miami in 60 Days

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBespoke Real Estate is taking South Florida’s real estate market by storm with $43 million in inventory sold at the highly-anticipated Waldorf Astoria Miami in just two months. In December 2021, PMG Residential, the in-house brokerage division for national developer PMG, announced a joint venture with Bespoke to...

Comments / 0

Miami Herald

Miami Beach, Florida house sells for $2.3 million

On February 6, 2022, a seller has sold a property built in 1937 located in the 1300 block of Michigan Avenue in Miami Beach. It went for $2,250,000, or $1,154 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 7,500 square-foot lot.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shows Off Its New Private Island

Cruise line private islands generally just offer a beach, maybe a few beach activities, perhaps a kiddie play area, various bars, and a BBQ-style lunch. That's what Carnival Cruises Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report offer.
TRAVEL
Curbed

Of Course Someone Will Buy Jeffrey Epstein’s Creepy Islands

This week, Great and Little St. James, Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands in the Caribbean, went on the market for $125 million. They are the last of the so-called financier’s luxury properties to be listed since he died in prison in 2019. The 70-acre Little St. James is infamously known as “Pedophile Island,” where Epstein and his associates brought and sexually assaulted girls as young as 11, according to Virgin Islands prosecutors. In at least one case, a young woman who’d been sexually abused tried to escape by swimming through shark-infested waters to nearby St. Thomas. Little St. James has numerous structures, including a main residential compound, gym, tiki hut, music pavilion, and four guest villas, in addition to two pools and three private beaches. Great St. James is 160 acres of mostly undeveloped land and, according to court documents, was purchased on behalf of Epstein, making it harder for girls that he brought to Little St. James to escape. With that kind of history, it seems hard to believe anyone would want to pay $125 million to call the property home, but someone definitely will.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Miami Penthouse That Fetched $20.5 Million at Auction Last Month Now Listed for Nearly $34 Million

A Miami penthouse that sold for $20.5 million at auction in February is back on the market, now with a price tag of $33.9 million. The three-floor penthouse overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at the Regalia Miami in Sunny Isles Beach offers more than 13,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, according to last week’s listing with Mark Pordes of Pordes Residential.
REAL ESTATE
UPI News

Confused traveler mistakes stranger's home for his Airbnb

March 16 (UPI) -- A man visiting Florida spent the night in what he thought was an Airbnb only to discover the next morning that he had slept in the wrong house. Paul Drecksler, who traveled to Miami to officiate a friend's wedding, said he arrived at what he thought was his Airbnb at 2 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Line Set to Sail

The former Bahamas Paradise Cruise Lines wanted to offer an inexpensive way for people to take a short Caribbean cruise from South Florida. Operating out of the Port of Palm Beach in West Palm Beach Florida, about halfway between Miami and Port Canaveral, on the east coast of Florida, the cruise line offered low-frills cruises on cruise ships that had seen better days.
JIMMY BUFFETT
mansionglobal.com

Mansion Global Daily: A South African Estate That Includes Lions and Rhinos, A Solid Start to the Year for Dubai Real Estate, and More

US$36 Million South African Reserve Has 40,000 Acres—Plus Lions and Rhinos. The property has five lodges, endless views and serves as conservation sanctuary with significant tax incentives. Read More. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE DAY. Six-Bedroom House With 300 Feet of Frontage on New Hampshire’s Largest Lake.
REAL ESTATE
realitytitbit.com

Meet the new crew setting sail on Below Deck Down Under

The TV gods have answered our prayers and have decided to launch a brand new series of Below Deck, but this time we are headed across the globe to Australia for Below Deck Down Under. Bravo have promised us more crazy guests, more drama and much more fun with the new season starting on March 18 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
mansionglobal.com

An Unfinished Villa in Los Cabos, Mexico Sells for $15.5 Million

An under-construction home in Mexico’s Los Cabos has sold for $15.5 million, according to listing agent Cameron Kimball of Waypoint Real Estate. Priced at $16 million, the oceanfront villa was the most expensive unit at the Residences at the St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira, a new development on the Baja California peninsula, said Mr. Kimball.
REAL ESTATE
Travel + Leisure

The Best Destination to Buy a Beach Vacation Home in the U.S., According to New Research

Who doesn't like waking up to the sound of crashing waves and swaying trees? Beach vacations — whether by the ocean or near a lake — are the perfect way to unwind and recharge while soaking up some vitamin D. So if you've always wanted to invest in a beach home but haven't decided on a destination yet, vacation rental company Vacasa just released its annual report ranking the best places to buy a beach house in 2022.
GULF SHORES, AL

