Local attorney faces penalty for defrauding Brazilian immigrants, putting them at deportation risk

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state judge recently ordered a Woburn attorney to pay $240,000 for filing false asylum claims on behalf of unknowing Brazilian immigrants in what Attorney General Maura Healey’s office calls the first decision of its kind. The AG’s office said the state’s consumer protection law has likely never...

