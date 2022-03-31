ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

VIDEO | KSP releases body camera footage showing Louisville officer shooting man who pointed gun at police

wdrb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police released body camera video Thursday of a March 17 incident in which a Louisville Metro Police officer shot a robbery suspect near Churchill Downs. LMPD responded that afternoon on the report of a woman being robbed and assaulted at a home on...

www.wdrb.com

