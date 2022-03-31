Masters Week On Air Schedule on WGAC

As the only major championship to be played at the same venue every year, the Masters naturally lends itself to maintaining cherished traditions.There is the pre-tournament par-three contest, the white boiler suits worn by the caddies and, of course, the green jacket presented to the champion by last year’s winner.Yet even Augusta National is not immune to change and the 86th Masters will see plenty, including the absence of Phil Mickelson, the presence of a new world number one and increased yardage on the 11th and 15th holes.Mickelson is taking a break from golf following the fall-out from his explosive...

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO