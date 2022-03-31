Padres see a lot to like in top prospect CJ Abrams

With Opening Day less than a week away, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox agreed to a trade sending White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel to Los Angeles in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Not only is it a rare trade that works for both sides, but it’s also a deal between two MLB contenders that could potentially meet down the road in the World Series. The White Sox, who needed a third outfielder, dealt from a position of strength to acquire Pollock. Meanwhile, the Dodgers secured a veteran reliever in Kimbrel, one who has experience closing games. That said, it’s time to hand out grades for the Dodgers-White Sox trade.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO