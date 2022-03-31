ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Padres see a lot to like in top prospect CJ Abrams

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Shortstop CJ Abrams has used extended playing time this spring to display the tools that made...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Grading the Dodgers-White Sox trade involving Craig Kimbrel, AJ Pollock

With Opening Day less than a week away, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox agreed to a trade sending White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel to Los Angeles in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Not only is it a rare trade that works for both sides, but it’s also a deal between two MLB contenders that could potentially meet down the road in the World Series. The White Sox, who needed a third outfielder, dealt from a position of strength to acquire Pollock. Meanwhile, the Dodgers secured a veteran reliever in Kimbrel, one who has experience closing games. That said, it’s time to hand out grades for the Dodgers-White Sox trade.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#San Diego#Fernando Tatis#Associated Press Peoria#Ap
theScore

Report: Proposed Mets-Padres trade involving Hosmer falls through

A proposed trade between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets involving first baseman Eric Hosmer, right-hander Chris Paddack, and outfielder Dominic Smith will not happen, a source told Andy Martino of SNY. The Padres were hoping the trade would go through, but the Mets decided against it, Martino...
MLB
NBC Sports

Kelly signs $18 million, 2-year deal with Diamondbacks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Merrill Kelly took a strange route to get to the big leagues but his journey – which includes a four-year stint in South Korea – has paid off with a new contact. The right-hander has agreed to an $18 million, two-year contract with the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy