Cole County, MO

THURSDAY UPDATES: Cole County has reported no new COVID cases five times in past 10 days

By ABC 17 News Team
 2 days ago
The Cole County Health Department reported one new coronavirus case on Thursday.

According to the dashboard update, there are 17,025 residential cases and 331 long-term care facility resident cases. That is 17,356 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The county has reported 200 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in March

Cole County ranks 41st in the state for counties with the most coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the past week. Cases are down 35.3% when comparing last week to the prior week. The county has reported a 3.3% positivity test rate, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services .

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports about 55.6% of the county have initiated their first dose of the vaccine and 51.8% of the county's population have been fully vaccinated.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or in a staff member on Wednesday.

The district is reporting one active case in students and one in a staff member.

State of Missouri reports positivity rate of 3%

The state of Missouri reported 585 new and probable coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The state health department is reporting a 148 seven-day coronavirus case average (1,038 confirmed cases from the previous week of reporting). The daily average looks at the last seven days and doesn't account for the past three days.

The dashboard reported 349 new coronavirus cases through PCR testing and another 236 probable cases identified in antigen testing from Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services coronavirus dashboard. Missouri has now reported 1,132,342 confirmed cases for the pandemic and more than 279,379 probable cases.

The state added four deaths for 16,143 total and one death was removed from the probable deaths for 3,850.

Missouri's new cases are down 12.6% over the past week, the state reports, as recent cases go down nationwide.

The rate of positive tests is 3% for the last week. A higher positivity rate suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.

Monroe (3), Boone (27), Osage (39) and Morgan (40) counties are all in the top 40 Missouri counties in cases per capita over the last week, according to state statistics.

Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

The state reports that 8.12% (no change for Thursday) of vaccinated Missourians have developed COVID-19 infections. The state is reporting 282,126 breakthrough cases out of 3,473,012 fully vaccinated people. The state has reported 1,922 breakthrough deaths.

Experts continue to tout vaccination as the best tool to fight the wave of new cases.

The state reported Monday that 56.6% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also trending down, with the state reporting 23% of total inpatient capacity and 28% of ICU capacity remaining. Those numbers are at 29% and 45% in Central Missouri, respectively. The state is reporting 505 patient hospitalizations. There are currently 73 patients in Missouri ICUs. The hospital status for all of Missouri is on a three-day delay, the latest information is from Monday.

