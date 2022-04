See no matter how dark it is by using the DJI Zenmuse H20N hybrid night vision sensor. Providing starlight-grade quality, it works with the DJI M300 RTK. As a hybrid sensor solution, it boasts a hybrid zoom thermal imaging camera and a laser rangefinder. So you can use it throughout the night like never before. In fact, its night vision camera has ultra-low-illumination to capture scenes in darkness. It totally changes the abilities that search and rescue operations and emergency responders have, and it gives them the immediate recognition they need. Its low illumination goes down to 0.0001 Lux, and it has a 20x hybrid optical zoom. Furthermore, it boasts a 640 x 512 resolution thermal imaging camera and 2x\8x optical zoom. Finally, its laser rangefinder has a 1,200-meter range.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO