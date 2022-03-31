ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Coyotes' Janis Moser: Expected to return this season

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Moser (upper body) will likely return before the end of the season, Jose M....

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Sharks' Kahkonen won't settle for being 'good' NHL goalie

Kaapo Kahkonen has his eyes set on the bigger picture. Making his second start in a Sharks uniform since San Jose acquired him in a trade at the deadline, Kahkonen stopped 42 shots but allowed four goals Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche. He...
NHL
CBS DFW

Jamie Benn’s OT Goal Sends Dallas Stars Past Anaheim Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars completed a two-game sweep of the skidding Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory. Benn skated past two Ducks and converted a pass from Miro Heiskanen for his 17th goal of the season for the Stars, who have won five of six to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Kevin Shattenkirk scored a tying goal with 3:21 left in regulation, but the Ducks lost their 11th consecutive game. John Gibson stopped 32 shots for Anaheim. Ryan Suter scored in the first period for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for his second straight win over Anaheim. The Stars will take on the San Jose sharks Saturday at 9:30 p.m. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NHL
ClutchPoints

Coyotes star Clayton Keller’s inspiring message to fans after scary injury

Arizona Coyotes star winger Clayton Keller went down with a gruesome-looking knee injury during Wednesday night’s clash with the San Jose Sharks. Keller reached out to his teammates and fans via Twitter on Thursday to thank them for the support they showed him, while also revealing the conclusion we’d all already come to. Keller announced that his season would be cut short as a result of the injury, declaring he’d be back better than ever in 2022-23.
NHL
NESN

Arizona Coyotes Forward Clayton Keller Done For The Season

The Arizona Coyotes announced on Twitter that Clayton Keller underwent surgery for a fractured leg and will miss the remainder of the regular season. The injury will keep Keller sidelined for four to six months, but he is expected to make a full recovery. He sustained the injury against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, crashing into the end board legs first in the third period. Keller left the game on a stretcher and was taken to the hospital.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Coyotes, Islanders, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Keith Yandle’s Iron Man Streak is going to come to an end on Saturday. It’s a questionable decision that doesn’t make much sense from the perspective that the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t playing meaningful games right now. Arizona Coyotes’ forward Jay Beagle is taking heat from everyone except the Coyotes’ announce crew after attacking Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks. Could the New York Islanders move out some contracts? Finally, were the Boston Bruins ever close to moving Jeremy Swayman?
NHL
FOX Sports

Los Angeles travels to play Connor and the Jets

Los Angeles Kings (37-23-10, second in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-26-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg take on Los Angeles. Connor is ninth in the league with 82 points, scoring 41 goals and recording 41 assists. The Jets are 25-12-8 in Western Conference games....
NHL
FOX Sports

Coyotes' Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night's game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Gets first helper since return

Martinez produced an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken. A skate cut to the face kept Martinez out of the lineup for over four months, and this was his third game back. The 34-year-old got the on the scoresheet when he set up Jack Eichel's first-period tally. Due to the significant missed time, Martinez is at just four assists in 14 appearances this season. The defenseman has added 44 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-5 rating, and he should be a steady source of defensive numbers in the final month of the regular season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Grabs late helper

Pietrangelo notched an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken. Pietrangelo helped out on William Karlsson's shorthanded empty-netter. It'll go down as Pietrangelo's fourth shorthanded point of the season -- he hadn't had more than one in any other campaign in his career. The 32-year-old defenseman has surged lately with five goals and four assists in his last 11 outings, giving him 39 points, 195 shots on goal, 141 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 68 games overall.
NHL
The Associated Press

Zegras’ goal helps Ducks top Coyotes, snap 11-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Easy outing Friday

Kennedy retired the side on seven pitches in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Kennedy, who pitched the sixth inning following an impressive five-inning start out of Madison Bumgarner, continued an easy run through the Cactus League. The right-handed setup man has pitched four scoreless and hitless outings with just one walk to blot his record. Prior to Friday, he threw five pitches in his first outing, seven in the second and nine in the third. Kennedy, who converted 26 of 30 opportunities in 2021, is next in line for saves after Mark Melancon.
MLB
FOX Sports

Edmonton takes on Anaheim, aims for 4th straight victory

Edmonton Oilers (39-25-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-30-12, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Oilers take on Anaheim. The Ducks have gone 10-8-3 against division opponents. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference with 29.5 shots...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
NHL

Coyotes To Hold Open Practice for Fans At Ice Den Chandler on April 6

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes will hold an open practice for Valley hockey fans at Ice Den Chandler on Wednesday, April 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The practice is free and open to the public. In addition, amateur hockey coaches will be able to participate in a...
NHL
FOX Sports

Anaheim faces Arizona on 6-game road skid

Anaheim Ducks (27-30-12, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-41-5, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hits the road against Arizona looking to break its six-game road slide. The Coyotes are 12-23-3 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Clayton...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Mixed results Friday

Faulk logged an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Faulk helped out on a Brayden Schenn goal in the second period, but that was his lone contribution to the offense. Defensively, he was often caught on the ice when the Oilers scored, making Friday's performance a mixed bag. Faulk hasn't had many bad games this season -- he's at 31 points, 129 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 61 contests.
NHL

