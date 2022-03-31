ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Here’s Why Everyone Is Commenting “Story Time” & “Crop” On TikTok

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest TikTok trend won’t be all over your For You Page right away, but once you see it, you’ll see it everywhere. People have been commenting the same phrases over and over in the comments section of so many TikTok videos, seemingly for no reason at all. If you’re wondering...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

TikTok is expanding the pilot of its Stories feature

Like an Instagram story, TikTok Stories last for 24 hours before they are automatically deleted, and they can be viewed by navigating to a user’s profile and clicking their profile picture. Stories also seem to be appearing on the For You page. As the poster, you can see how many people viewed your story, but unlike Instagram, you can’t see who viewed it. But, you can like a story and leave a public comment, whereas on Instagram, commenters can only reply to the poster directly in a private message.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Instagram Just Launched So Many New DM Features — Here’s How To Try Them

Sliding into Instagram DMs just got a lot more fun. On March 31, Instagram launched a handful of new Direct Message features like the ability to share music, create a poll in chats, and to reply while browsing — all to make messaging with DMs smoother, more efficient, and enjoyable for everyone. Here’s what you need to know about Instagram’s new DM features, so that you can impress the group chat with a secret poll, or make the first move with your crush with a special song.
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

Twitter Is Full Of Jokes About The Bizarre Oscar Fan-Fave Awards

The 94th Oscars announced the first ever-Twitter Award to modernize the Academy Awards for “Most Popular Film.” From the moment this was announced, critics and fans alike were skeptical. But these memes about the 2022 Oscars Twitter awards are savage.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Story Time#Tiktokers#Jamil2003
Elite Daily

Here's How To Figure Out Your Bridgerton Name In 5 Easy Steps On TikTok

In your wildest dreams, you probably live in the regal world of Bridgerton. You walk around lush gardens, reading the latest gossip from Lady Whistledown and scanning the papers for your Regency era-esque name. But what is your elegant moniker in this dreamland of yours? You certainly can't walk around the ton with your current designation, and you might be wondering what is your Bridgerton name now that Season 2 is out. Fear not, dear reader, because TikTok can help you find it in just five easy steps.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Android Authority

How to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account

Start with a clean slate on your Facebook profile. With Facebook being one of the oldest social media platforms around, we are all are bound to find some old posts that embarrass us. Therefore, you might want to turn over a new leaf and remove all your posts, especially when applying for a new job. Here’s how to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account so you can start afresh.
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Watch Netflix on TV Without Internet

Although you cannot stream movies on the Netflix platform, you can still enjoy watching Netflix content offline due to its download feature. So, even if you don’t have an internet connection, you have the option to download the film/series onto your P.C. or mobile device. Additionally, if you’re on a Smart T.V., you will have to take it a step further and connect through an HDMI port.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

April’s Astrology Will Take These 3 Zodiac Signs For A Spin

Prepare for something spectacular, because the astrology of April is lighting a fire in your heart. This year, the cosmos aren’t in the mood for your April fool’s shenanigans, because the month begins with a powerful new moon in Aries. This experience is definitely *not* a joke, since this courageous, motivated, and ambitious cardinal fire sign doesn’t mess around when it wants something. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of April 2022 — Leo, Libra, and Aquarius — you may feel even further behind than when you started.
LIFESTYLE
Android Authority

Does Facebook notify when you screenshot?

Screenshotting is a quick way to capture a moment on social media. However, the function has made it that nothing posted is ever permanent. Even with services like Snapchat that are temporary by nature, there are ways around saving its content. Therefore, alerts that someone has taken screenshots are used as a privacy measure. Does Facebook follow suit and notify when you screenshot?
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
INTERNET
Elite Daily

Here's The Reason Why Each Zodiac Sign Might Be Ignoring Your Text

Not to be dramatic, but people who don't text back are the bane of my existence. I hate being left waiting, and my mind tends to go into overdrive if I feel ignored. (Yes, I'm a water sign. How did you know?) To be fair, every sign has their own reasons for not answering texts right away. And while I don't condone it, I do understand the reasons why each zodiac sign doesn't text back — or at least why they don't always text back right away.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your Feelings Will Boldly Make Themselves Known During April’s New Moon

There are so many reasons why spring is my favorite season of the year: the days have finally gotten longer, the ice and snow have begun to melt, and the astrological new year has begun. If you’ve been feeling sluggish or unmotivated since the year began, not to worry, Aries season will get you moving. As the cardinal fire sign of the zodiac, it’s no wonder this is the sign that begins the zodiacal wheel. This is a sign all about honesty, assertion, and ambition, which is exactly the kind of energy everyone needs coming out of dreamy, idealistic Pisces season. As the sun and moon come together in this sign, the emotional meaning of the April 2022 new moon is all about emotional independence. What do you want, and how can you make sure that you get it?
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy