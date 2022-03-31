Coyotes' Christian Fischer: May not return this season

Andersen made 16 saves in a 3-1 loss to Minnesota on Saturday. His opponent, Marc Andre Fleury, was more than twice as busy as the Great Dane in a game that was tilted hard at the Wild net. But the Wild took full advantage of its opportunities to put up three before his mates finally scored. Mats Zuccarello wired a wrister from the above the left face-off circle on a first period power play that eluded Andersen. Dmitry Kulikov fooled him early in the second and Kirill Kaprizov threaded the puck through a sliver of space inside the left post from a sharp angle to push the Wild up 3-0 at 7:24 of the third. The Wild are 8-0-1 in the past nine games, so this loss wasn't on Andersen. He'll get his 34th win soon enough.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO