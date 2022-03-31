ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man accused of stabbing deaths at Midtown bar found guilty on all charges

By Sydney Keller
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Michael Mosley was found guilty on Thursday of all counts, including first-degree murder of two young men who died after a deadly brawl at a Nashville Midtown bar. Mosley...

