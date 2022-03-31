ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Panthers use 7th-inning rally to edge NB

NEW BOSTON — Needing offensive production to overcome a late deficit, the Clay Lady Panthers found their bats in the top of the seventh inning.

Trailing host New Boston 5-2 entering the seventh, Clay (3-0, 1-0 SOC I) scored six runs in the top of the frame to secure an 8-5 road win in SOC I play.

Sophomore Shea Edgington led the Lady Panthers at the plate with a team-high three hits.

Senior Jacy Gearhart had a seventh-inning triple as part of her two-hit day, and senior Preslee Lutz delivered a seventh-inning solo home run.

Lutz was the winning pitcher for Clay, going the distance and allowing three earned runs and four hits, while striking out 13 hitters.

Senior Kailey Ware and freshman Sarah Cassidy both had a triple in the midst of Clay’s seventh-inning rally.

New Boston junior Dylan O’Rourke led the Lady Tigers with two hits and a pair of RBI.

Senior Kenzie Whitley and sophomore Jadelyn Lawson both had a hit in the contest.

Clay hosts Green on Friday in SOC I play, while New Boston (1-1, 0-1 SOC I) prepares to host Symmes Valley.

BOX SCORE

Clay 0 1 0 1 0 0 6 — 8 12 4

New Boston 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 — 5 4 3

Clay hitting

Shea Edgington 3-4, R, RBI

Jacy Gearhart 2-3, 3B, R, RBI

Jordyn Mathias 0-3, RBI

Preslee Lutz 2-4, HR, R, RBI

Morgan McCoy 1-4, R

Kyleigh Oliver 1-4, R

Kailey Ware 2-4, 2R, RBI

Sarah Cassidy 1-4, R

New Boston hitting

Kenzie Whitley 1-4, 2R

Jadelyn Lawson 1-4, R

Dylan O’Rourke 2-4, R, 2RBI

Cassie Williams 0-3, RBI

Maci Seibert 0-2, BB, R

Pitching

Preslee Lutz (C) 7IP, 13K, 2BB, 3ER (W)

Kenzie Whitley (NB) 6.1IP, 4K, BB, 4ER (L)

Cassie Williams (NB) 0.2IP, 2H. ER

