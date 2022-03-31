Dan + Shay Admit 'We're Not Good Dancers' In New Behind-The-Scenes Video

Photo: Getty Images

Shay Mooney recently recalled feeling “ like a bank robber ,” and Dan Smyers applauded the “incredible, talented” dancers because “we’re not good dancers… We’re trying our best.” That was on the set of Dan + Shay ’s award-nominated music video for “Steal My Love.” The country duo took fans behind the scenes of the dance-heavy video for one of the most popular tracks included on their latest album, Good Things .

Mooney and his duo parter Dan Smyers took fans behind the scenes in a new video shared on Thursday (March 31). “We wanted to give you a behind the scenes look at how we created it,” Dan + Shay said in a tweet , also noting that they’re “stoked” that the video is up for an award. The 2022 CMT Music Awards show is set for Monday, April 11, and Dan + Shay are up for Group/Duo of the Year for the upbeat track. See the full list of CMT Award nominees here .

Dan + Shay previously shed some light on the creation of the hit song, explaining that they “spent the majority of the last year and a half stacking vocals for the Good Things album,” the tweet read , adding: “any other songs you want to hear a cappella? also, bonus points for anyone who can correctly guess how many vocal layers are on the entire album.”

The highly-anticipated album also included fan-favorite tracks like “Lying,” “Glad You Exist,” “10,000 Hours,” “I Should Probably Go To Bed” and others. Dan + Shay reiterated during their exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party in August that Good Things is “our best (album) yet.” Watch the “Steal My Love” behind the scenes look here :