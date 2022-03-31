First responders recognized for lifesaving efforts

Lily Palmer, her family and the team of first responders from multiple agencies gather on March 25 at the Granville County Law Enforcement Center.

OXFORD — On March 25, Lily Palmer, her family and local officials gathered at the Granville County Law Enforcement Center to celebrate Lily’s life.

The efforts made by her stepbrother Elijah, her brother Luke, Granville County 911 Emergency Communications, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office, Granville Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Corinth and Brassfield Volunteer Fire Departments all played a critical role in saving Lily’s life earlier this year.

On Feb. 4, Elijah found his stepsister lying unresponsive and not breathing at their home. Elijah called 911 and telecommunicator Jordan Robinson answered the call. As Jordan was processing the call, she began giving CPR instructions to Elijah while another telecommunicator continued the dispatch process and sent first responders from EMS, two local volunteer fire departments and the Sheriff’s Office to the scene.

Deputy Jacob Cash was the first to arrive and took over the CPR administration that Elijah had begun.

Soon after Deputy Cash arrived, members of the Corinth and Brassfield Volunteer Fire Departments arrived at Lily’s home. Deputy Cash and these firefighters rotated administering CPR until paramedics arrived from EMS stations in Wilton and Creedmoor.

Throughout the incident, Lily’s brother Luke was able to give their mother updates over the phone while first responders continued their lifesaving work. Deputy Jessica Laws

was next to arrive on the scene and used her training as a school resource officer to console the family as they waited for the next steps.

EMS paramedics and firefighters were able to load Lily into the ambulance and transport her to a local hospital for further treatment.

“Lily’s story did not end that day,” said 911 Emergency Communications Director Trent Brummitt. “Because of the team effort of all the people here today, be it family, volunteer fire fighters, law enforcement, telecommunicators or paramedics, Lily is still here with us.”

Tony Cozart, chair of the Granville County Board of Commissioners presented Lily, her family and all the first responders present with a Granville County 275th anniversary coin as a token of gratitude. Vice-Chair Russ May and Commissioner Zelodis Jay also offered words of thanks for the hard work of all involved and appreciation for everyone who saved Lily’s life.