Daniel Radcliffe Was Asked About The Will Smith Oscar Slap & He Had The Smartest Response

Everyone's got an opinion on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars, but Daniel Radcliffe had the magic touch when he was asked to give his take on Thursday.

The actor went on Good Morning Britain to promote his new movie The Lost City, where he stars alongside Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt.

The conversation got a little sidetracked when the two cohosts brought up the slap heard 'round the world.

The hosts asked Radcliffe for his opinion on the incident, which started with Rock making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith on Sunday.

But the former Harry Potter star wouldn't be baited into picking a side.

Instead, he backed away from the whole thing with a smile, proving that he's still The Boy Who Lived at heart.

"I'm just so already dramatically bored of hearing people's opinions about it that I just don't want to be another opinion adding to it," Radcliffe said.

Fans applauded the actor for dodging the issue so well, especially after other celebrities only invited criticism with their own opinions about it.

"Daniel Radcliffe refusing to share his opinion on the Will Smith & Chris Rock incident is exactly what everyone else should be doing," one tweet on Thursday with thousands of likes read.

Zoë Kravitz was one of those celebs who found herself suddenly facing backlash for her opinion.

She recently took to Instagram to voice her take on the slap, although she has modified her captions since.

"Here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," she wrote.

She posted a second photo of her dress that she wore to the Oscars after-party with the caption, "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show — where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now," as per Buzzfeed. The caption has since been edited to remove the part about the profanities.

When a commenter asked, "You don't support him defending his wife?" Kravitz was quick to reply with, "Nope."

Fans were quick to accuse her of having a double standard as she is friends with designer Alexander Wang, who has been accused of sexual assault.

It seems like Kravitz has turned off the ability to comment on the two posts.

Canadian actor Jim Carrey also came out against Smith earlier this week, only to face some sharp attacks on Twitter as a result.

Carrey called the Oscars crowd "spineless" for giving Smith a standing ovation shortly after the slap, when Smith won the award for Best Actor.

Carrey's critics responded by sharing a decades-old clip of him seemingly forcing a kiss on Alicia Silverstone while accepting an award at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards.

James Corden tried to make light of the slap with a skit he did on his talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden.

He broke out into song, with a musical parody of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto, instead singing, "We Don't Talk About Jada."

The clip was not particularly well received online.

Maybe Harry Potter has the right idea?