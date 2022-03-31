ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Daniel Radcliffe Was Asked About The Will Smith Oscar Slap & He Had The Smartest Response

By Andrew Mrozowski
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AC0rv_0evjr5Eu00

Everyone's got an opinion on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars, but Daniel Radcliffe had the magic touch when he was asked to give his take on Thursday.

The actor went on Good Morning Britain to promote his new movie The Lost City, where he stars alongside Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt.

The conversation got a little sidetracked when the two cohosts brought up the slap heard 'round the world.

The hosts asked Radcliffe for his opinion on the incident, which started with Rock making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith on Sunday.

But the former Harry Potter star wouldn't be baited into picking a side.

Instead, he backed away from the whole thing with a smile, proving that he's still The Boy Who Lived at heart.

"I'm just so already dramatically bored of hearing people's opinions about it that I just don't want to be another opinion adding to it," Radcliffe said.

Fans applauded the actor for dodging the issue so well, especially after other celebrities only invited criticism with their own opinions about it.

"Daniel Radcliffe refusing to share his opinion on the Will Smith & Chris Rock incident is exactly what everyone else should be doing," one tweet on Thursday with thousands of likes read.

Zoë Kravitz was one of those celebs who found herself suddenly facing backlash for her opinion.

She recently took to Instagram to voice her take on the slap, although she has modified her captions since.

"Here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," she wrote.

She posted a second photo of her dress that she wore to the Oscars after-party with the caption, "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show — where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now," as per Buzzfeed. The caption has since been edited to remove the part about the profanities.

When a commenter asked, "You don't support him defending his wife?" Kravitz was quick to reply with, "Nope."

Fans were quick to accuse her of having a double standard as she is friends with designer Alexander Wang, who has been accused of sexual assault.

It seems like Kravitz has turned off the ability to comment on the two posts.

Canadian actor Jim Carrey also came out against Smith earlier this week, only to face some sharp attacks on Twitter as a result.

Carrey called the Oscars crowd "spineless" for giving Smith a standing ovation shortly after the slap, when Smith won the award for Best Actor.

Carrey's critics responded by sharing a decades-old clip of him seemingly forcing a kiss on Alicia Silverstone while accepting an award at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards.

James Corden tried to make light of the slap with a skit he did on his talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden.

He broke out into song, with a musical parody of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto, instead singing, "We Don't Talk About Jada."

The clip was not particularly well received online.

Maybe Harry Potter has the right idea?

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s response to the Will Smith slap was on another level

Kareem Abudul-Jabbar penned a response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Even for those who did not watch the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27, they were made aware on the news or on their social media feeds of one particular moment. During the ceremony, Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before yelling twice “keep my wife’s name out of your f—–g mouth.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
James Corden
Person
Zo Kravitz
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Alicia Silverstone
Person
Channing Tatum
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Here’s what Denzel Washington said to Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Will Smith has recalled what Denzel Washington told him following his altercation with Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. During last night’s (March 27) ceremony, Rock was presenting an award when he made a “joke” about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head, referring to her as “G.I. Jane”. Pinkett Smith has been open in the past about suffering from alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Buzzfeed#The Will Smith
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Sandra Bullock reveals why she’s stepping away from acting

Home is where the heart is, at least for Sandra Bullock. In a new interview with "ET", Bullock revealed she is taking a break from her acting career in order to be “in the place that makes me happiest." “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,”...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy