Main stage headliners announced for Boise Music Festival

The 2022 Grammys are set to take place tonight (3 April), awarding the best in music.The ceremony, which was originally set to take place in January, will proceed in Las Vegas, marking the first ceremony since changes to the nomination process were announced.Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. all have eight each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are tied with seven nominations.Among those nominated for Album of the Year are Taylor Swift and Kanye West for Evermore and Donda, respectively. It’s unknown if the latter, now legally known as Ye, will attend the ceremony.There will also be a tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly on 25 March in Colombia, aged 50.Follow along with live updates from the ceremony, which begins at 8pm EST / 1am BST.

