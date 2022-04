The need for mentors has grown over the past two years. Now a local organization is working to find more volunteers to mentor youth in Indianapolis. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana says it has a waitlist of more than 1,300 youth. That’s the highest number ever for the agency and exacerbated by a decrease of volunteers during the pandemic. The organization launched a new campaign this week with the goal to find 200 new Bigs.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 19 DAYS AGO