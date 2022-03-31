ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Daddy Yankee, a reggaeton 'leyenda,' retires

By Ailsa Chang
kazu.org
 2 days ago

DADDY YANKEE: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee announced what he called his retirement last week in a video released on social media. He also announced one last album and one final tour later this year. But, you know, retirements, they're not always clear-cut in pop music. And here to...

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Genesis Play the Final Song and Take a Last Bow at Their Farewell Concert

Click here to read the full article. Genesis formed in early 1967 when two rival bands at the prestigious Charterhouse boarding school in southeast England came together as one. They ended Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena at the final date of the group’s Last Domino reunion tour. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins told the crowd early in the evening. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” There was a small degree of ambiguity about this being the last tour when they announced the...
MUSIC
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Reuters

Rio pop star Anitta becomes first Brazilian to top Spotify's global chart

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro pop star Anitta on Friday became the first Brazilian to top Spotify’s daily global chart with her song “Envolver.”. The song rose to No. 1 on the daily global top 50 chart after an online campaign by the singer and other Brazilian celebrities. “Envolver” had 6.4 million streams on Friday and 71.6 million since its release in November.
WORLD
Billboard

Paul Simon Shopping Simon & Garfunkel Recorded Royalties

A year after Paul Simon sold his song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, the legendary artist is now shopping his master recording royalties from his Simon & Garfunkel recorded works, multiple sources tell Billboard. The master royalties include the five Simon & Garfunkel studio albums that the duo recorded for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Fonsi
Person
Daddy Yankee
American Songwriter

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” is the Longest Charting Billboard Hot 100 Hit by a Female Singer

The numbers are in, and Billboard has confirmed that Dua Lipa is rewriting history. Lipa’s hit single “Levitating” has now spent its 70th week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This feat of sonic popularity broke the previous female record of a 69-week run on the chart held by “Blue” singer LeAnn Rimes. Lipa’s predecessor held the record for several years after her song “How Do I Live” captured the peak attention of the masses from 1997 to 1998.
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Daddy Yankee to perform at Mohegan Sun before retiring

"King of Reggaeton" Daddy Yankee is going on his last tour and will be making a stop at the Mohegan Sun Arena Sept. 2. On Sunday, the Puerto Rican reggaetonero, 45, announced he was retiring from music after 32 years. He will be releasing one final album "Legendaddy" Friday and going on his final "La Ultima Vuelta" tour starting Aug. 10.
MUSIC
morningbrew.com

Levitating through the drama of Dua Lipa’s copyright cases

Dua Lipa may currently be selling out stadiums on a 28-country tour, but her biggest song—2020’s “Levitating”—runs the risk of ruining her summer. The pop star was hit with two high-profile lawsuits this month from artists who claim “Levitating” ripped off their songs.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Reggaeton#Npr Music#Latino#Puerto Ricans
Variety

Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion to Present at Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Grammy Awards have announced the roster of presenters for the big show on Sunday night: current nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actor-musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie. Previously announced Grammy performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Variety

Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy