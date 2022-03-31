ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon will hire Louisiana native Casey Long for staff

By SHELDON MICKLES
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon may be making progress on hiring his coaching staff, according to reports. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein first reported Wednesday that...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 1

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Dick Vitale Names Greatest College Basketball Coach Of All Time

With the Final Four just a day away, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is ready to make a definitive statement. He thinks Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is the greatest college basketball coach of all time. Dickie V acknowledged the greatness of UCLA legend John Wooden, but thinks it’s Coach K that stands atop the list.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

UConn star Paige Bueckers lands heartwarming NIL deal

Following an injury-plagued regular season, Paige Bueckers is putting on a very strong run through the NCCA Tournament. The UConn Huskies point guard, fresh off of a thrilling Elite Eight win, is starting to win the hearts of fans off the court as well. Bueckers has agreed to a NIL...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Has 2-Word Reaction To Colin Kaepernick

Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
NFL
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'We had no red flags': Parents of Katie Meyer, 22, speak about Stanford soccer star's death

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
STANFORD, CA
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Bryce Young enters the Transfer Portal

Against better judgment and in a stunning turn of events, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is leaving Alabama football during spring practices. Bryce Young shocked the college football world when he announced that he officially entered the transfer portal and plans to play one more year with a new team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball drops the series to Auburn after Game 3 loss

Both LSU and Auburn entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with a lot on the line as the winner would take the series 2-1. In an all-Tiger matchup, who would prevail?. LSU started the day in their *Saturday* best gold unis and with Samuel Dutton on the mound. However, that wasn’t enough to take home a series win as AU clinched it with a 6-4 win in the rubber match.
AUBURN, AL

