Become a ServSafe-certified food protection manager

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Frigo® Cheese Heads® announced the winning schools in its "Build a Bright Future" program, which is aimed at helping schools improve their learning experience and environment through funding for equipment, materials and renovations. Schools across the country had the opportunity to be nominated for the chance at a grand prize of $10,000, followed by 10 runner-up awards. The grand prize-winning school, Desert Star Elementary in Goodyear, Arizona, was revealed today during a morning student assembly that included a surprise visit and a check presentation from the Frigo® Cheese Heads® mascot.
