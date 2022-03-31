Become a ServSafe-certified food protection manager

Settlements on ADA complaints have been settled by the United States Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Michigan and two logical gymnastic facilities. The settlements involve allegations that Gymnastic Training Center of Rochester, Inc. and Great Lakes Elite Gymnastics, Inc. — also known as the Great Lakes Kids Energy Zone — didn’t provide appropriate sign language interpreters or other auxiliary aids to hearing-impaired children. Without the accommodations, it was alleged, children who are deaf or hard of hearing were excluded from participating in the facilities’ programs, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO