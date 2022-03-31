Purdue student band denies cheating allegations

The Now Hiring band denied allegations of cheating in the contest to open for Tai Verdes.

The Purdue Student Concert Committee is hosting a sold-out concert featuring popular musician Tai Verdes today. Since the artist didn’t have an opening performance, the SCC decided to hold a competition for Purdue musicians to have the chance to open for Verdes.

“It’s been a personal goal of mine this year to get more student artist culture on campus,” SCC President Marie-Claire Polline Norins said.

Norins, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said she and her committee decided to host the competition through the SCC Instagram page to allow bands to promote themselves while participating.

Under contest rules, SCC posted a picture of each competitor and every like equated to 2 points, while every comment was 1 point, according to their Instagram. Voting started on March 24 and closed on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

“We were trying as best as we possibly could to get as much input as we possibly represent,” Norins said.

Then, in a video posted to Reddit on Monday, a user going by “icedape1999” scrolled through the list of likes on the post for Now Hiring, and in this video the user clicked on allegedly fake accounts that were created to spike the engagement for that band’s post.

“Anyone with basic knowledge of Instagram can identify an account that was recently created, has 1-2 nonsense posts and is following a huge amount of people as a bot account,” the user said in the post. “It’s easy to pay to get Instagram likes on any public Instagram post, even if it’s not your account.”

The SCC and members of Now Hiring said they were in the lead since the beginning of the contest, but they noticed a spike of likes in the post for Zani Vie, the runner up, on Friday.

“We saw a jump around between 70 and 100 likes, which was surprising to us, because the day before (Zani Vie) had been reposted by Trevion Williams, David Bell and Purdue Football, and there was no such similar spike on any of those,” said Conrad Testin, a Now Hiring band member and junior in the Krannert School of Management. “So we’re like, ’Okay, what kind of big account is posting?’ We checked it and saw that there were very clearly fake accounts on there.”

“They had tons and tons of likes before the spike even happened,” Norins said.

“We just noticed a huge jump out of nowhere,” said George Gelis, frontman for one of the competing bands, The Ironed Curtain, and a senior in the College of Engineering. “It doubled instantly, and it didn’t make any sense.”

Now Hiring reported this issue to the Norins, telling them to look out for fake likes. A couple of hours later, the band members said, they noticed fake likes on their post, too.

They emailed SCC again and asked if there was any way to get rid of these likes so they can “fairly compete.”

Additionally, the band members said they informed all the other participants about the situation so they could also be put in the loop.

“Because it’s not fair for them,” said Maxwell Heuermann, another Now Hiring member and junior in the Polytechnic Institute. “They don’t know what was going on, so we’re going to inform them.”

The Ironed Curtain members said they received word from the band about the spike almost immediately.

“They reached out to us super quick, probably within an hour (of the event),” said Anthony Hegarty, The Ironed Curtain bassist and a senior in the College of Engineering.

The SCC said it decided not to punish Now Hiring since it wasn’t their fault, and it was winning the competition prior to the spike. The band is still set to open for Tai Verdes.

“We didn’t think it would be fair to disqualify a band who worked so hard,” Norins said.

The band members also took to Reddit on Tuesday to explain their side of the story with an 11-page document after people demanded their disqualification following the accusations from icedape999.

The members explained in the document that they have seven different friend groups who were dedicated to expanding the band’s outreach, so it was a “natural reach.”

“(These were people) from all points in our lives coming in and showing love the same way that they did when they were part of our lives,” said Now Hiring member Grant Trammel, a junior in the College of College of Health and Human Sciences. “It’s been a really awesome thing.”

Mike Armintrout, senior associate director for Purdue Convocations, said on Wednesday that due to the controversy, SCC will probably not hold similar competitions.

“It’s not even worth considering,” he said.

Norins said she was “disappointed” at the way the Reddit user revealed the issue publicly.

“I obviously want to be dealing with concerns, and I very much appreciate them being brought up, but I also think there are some really (better) ways to do that,” Norins said. “My email is everywhere. My contact is everywhere.”

Armintrout said the scandal could negatively impact the campus and the likelihood of big artists coming to Purdue in the future.

“It won’t reflect on SCC or Now Hiring, but on Purdue as a whole,” Armintrout said.

Norins and the bands remain positive about the impact of the competition.

“I am proud of every single band that entered the contest, and it’s unfortunate that there were probably other people and other factors that ruined it for everyone,” she said. “(The bands) all worked really hard, and they all did get a lot of publicity, and I’m very excited for the band performing.”

The Ironed Curtain members said they and other bands who participated in the competition saw an increase in followers after the competition.

“Love it or hate it, social media is an inseparable part of music right now,” Hegarty said. “Everyone benefited from (the competition) to some degree.”