Why Being American Shouldn’t Require Cultural Assimilation

At Owamni by The Sioux Chef, Sean Sherman and his team are redefining what "local" means through the lens of Native American tradition. Restaurants weren’t a big part of Sean Sherman’s childhood on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Though roughly the size of Connecticut, Pine Ridge had no restaurants at all when Sherman was growing up there, he says. There was also only one grocery store. This all changed soon after Sherman moved to the town of Spearfish when he was 12. Within a year, he began washing dishes and bussing tables at a local steakhouse. Restaurants have been a staple throughout Sherman’s life ever since.

