Why Being American Shouldn’t Require Cultural Assimilation

The late Native Hawaiian hula teacher Edith Kanaka’ole is among five women who will be individually featured on a U.S. quarter next year as part of a program that depicts notable women on the flip side of the coin.The U.S. Mint said Wednesday the other side of each quarter will show George Washington. It described Kanaka’ole, who died in 1978, as a composer, chanter, dancer, teacher and entertainer.“Her moÊ»olelo, or stories, served to rescue aspects of Hawaiian history, customs and traditions that were disappearing due to the cultural bigotry of the time,” it said in a news release. The...
Comments / 0