ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Why Being American Shouldn’t Require Cultural Assimilation

By Keen On
Literary Hub
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

Perspective: Why African Americans hold fast to their faith

The religious faith of African Americans is generational, historical and spiritual. Our lived experiences of incessant afflictions, suffering and injustices have seen Christ’s redemptive grace, healing and faithfulness. He has shown us that he is the promise-keeper. For many of us, our hope is built, anchored and bound in the salvific power of Christ.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Work Shouldn’t Hurt: The Cycle of Toxic Work Cultures

Toxic cultures do not transpire overnight but are an outgrowth of a toxic environment. Toxic cultures incite deviant behavior, as employees succumb to low morale and adopt the behaviors modeled by leadership. Toxic cultures drive out the best employees as highly ethical innovators seek out new jobs, leaving the worst...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
SFGate

‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ Executive Producer on How the Famous Church Became a ‘Cultural Phenomenon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hillsong is best known as the international church that has attracted a flock of A-list attendees, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kevin Durant, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner. When Dan Johnstone first approached making a documentary about the church — the three-part Discovery Plus docuseries “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” — however, his interest was far more wide-ranging.
RELIGION
Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind a book known as Devil's Bible

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. We are at the peak of modern technology, and by using this modern technology, we cannot write a presentation in 10 hours, but about 700 years ago, a mysterious book of 320 pages was mentioned to be written in just one night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Conversation U.S.

Russian church leader puts the blame of invasion on those who flout ‘God’s law,’ but taking biblical law out of its historical context doesn’t work

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, preached a sermon on March 6, 2022, in which he suggested the violation of “God’s law” provided divine license for the war against Ukraine. In particular, Kirill pointed to Ukrainian acceptance of gay rights and the promotion of...
RELIGION
ARTnews

British Museum to Drop Sackler Name, Joining a Succession of Museums

Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries. The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern. The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement. Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Keen
The Conversation U.S.

Calling Asians 'robotic' is a racist stereotype with a long, troubled history

When U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen won the gold medal in men’s figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, a Washington Post article attributed his win to a fierce, focused, “robotic” zeal. This robotic characterization draws on a dated stereotype of Asians as stoic, unfeeling workaholics. In my book “Model Machines: A History of the Asian as Automaton,” I argue that the image of Asians as robotic serves as the perfect example of how majority cultures characterize a certain kind of minority as model workers and threats. In the United States there has been a popular belief that Asian people are...
SOCIETY
KFOX 14

US Mint releases 2nd quarter for program honoring American women

WASHINGTON (7News) – The U.S. Mint has released its second coin of the American Women Quarters program, honoring Dr. Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut to travel to space. Ride, 32, blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1983, making her the youngest American to travel in...
POLITICS
Smithonian

What the History of Science and Religion Reveals About Today’s Divisive Covid Debates

For two years now, as the country has experienced Covid-19, tensions have flared alongside protests against lockdowns, masks and vaccine mandates. The diligent strove to find a new normal in the ongoing negotiation with public health protocols to curtail infection rates. They took up social distancing and forged a greater reliance on technology to bridge the gaps between themselves and others. Others turned public discourse into a shouting match. Fueling these tensions is the sorrow that all share over the loss of nearly a million lives in the United States alone.
RELIGION
Glamour

The Real-Life Socialites Who Inspired the Characters of The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age chronicles the social lives—and melodramas—of the wealthy New York elite in the 1880s and 90s. Carrie Coon plays Mrs. Russell, a “nouveau riche” wife of a controversial railroad tycoon, who quickly learns that social currency cannot be bought with real currency. Then there's Donna Murphy's Mrs. Astor, the de facto ring leader of the city’s elite, who surrounds herself with a curated crowd. Finally, Nathan Lane is Ward McAllister, a haughty Southern gentleman who fancies himself as a cultural man about town. The HBO show is a grand, guilty pleasure—that, like any good historical fiction, very much borrows from reality.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Assimilation#American Dream#Racism#Keen On#People En Espa Ol#Woman Of The Year
lonelyplanet.com

How this Minneapolis chef is reintroducing Native American cuisine to the world

At Owamni by The Sioux Chef, Sean Sherman and his team are redefining what "local" means through the lens of Native American tradition. Restaurants weren’t a big part of Sean Sherman’s childhood on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Though roughly the size of Connecticut, Pine Ridge had no restaurants at all when Sherman was growing up there, he says. There was also only one grocery store. This all changed soon after Sherman moved to the town of Spearfish when he was 12. Within a year, he began washing dishes and bussing tables at a local steakhouse. Restaurants have been a staple throughout Sherman’s life ever since.
RESTAURANTS
psychologytoday.com

Brain and Culture at the Movies

Cultural neuroscience (CN) is an interdisciplinary field that seeks to understand interplay of culture, mind, and the brain. Cultural experiences may influence how your brain perceives media such as movies. Scientists have measured specific neural activation patterns in response to experiencing a violation of social expectations. It's that time of...
MOVIES
The Independent

Late Native Hawaiian hula teacher to appear on US quarter

The late Native Hawaiian hula teacher Edith Kanaka’ole is among five women who will be individually featured on a U.S. quarter next year as part of a program that depicts notable women on the flip side of the coin.The U.S. Mint said Wednesday the other side of each quarter will show George Washington. It described Kanaka’ole, who died in 1978, as a composer, chanter, dancer, teacher and entertainer.“Her moÊ»olelo, or stories, served to rescue aspects of Hawaiian history, customs and traditions that were disappearing due to the cultural bigotry of the time,” it said in a news release. The...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy