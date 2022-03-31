ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Gray, blustery and cooler, showers ending as flurries Friday

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow clouds will linger behind a cold front, as winds...

www.nbc4i.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

April Fools? Another Batch of Cold Air and Snow to Hit the Northeastern U.S.

Old Man Snowfall seems to be on a rampage lately, plotting an April Fools' prank on areas of the northeastern United States. Cold Air and Snow Possible To Reach Northeastern U.S. As per Yahoo, AccuWeather models predict that the next round of abnormally winter conditions and freezing rain would sweep...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
PIX11

FORECAST: Pleasant start to the weekend; Rain showers Sunday

An upper-level disturbance brought a few additional showers on Friday afternoon. With the loss of daylight, most of those showers should diminish leaving us with a pleasant Saturday. On Sunday, another system will bring back showers into the forecast, but much of it looks to be on the lighter side.  The gusty winds will ease […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Winter weather, snow squalls forecast across US

Early Friday morning, a large line of storms that brought severe weather to the eastern U.S. over the past two days moved offshore for all but Florida. That line of storms was a true cold front and, behind it, winter weather is returning to areas that had seen mild and warm conditions just days ago.
FLORIDA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather is expected today

Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening. “Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Rain and snow showers Friday

Rain and snow showers today. A mix in the AM...mostly rain this afternoon. Light amounts. Roads will be wet and could be icy. Don't look for much sunshine. Wind will come mainly from the north 5-15 mph. Highs will be 35 to 40 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula. In the northern Lower Peninsula the range of high temperatures will be 35 to 45 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Steady Chances For Precipitation

We’ll begin the weekend with dry conditions but it will end with rain and/or snow. There are areas of fog this morning; otherwise, today will be mostly sunny and seasonal as temperatures warm to the 50s. Average highs are in the low to middle 50s. Winds will be light and average 5 to 15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Briefly Cooler Monday; Warmer After That – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, March 13

What a nice change of pace! Ample amounts of sunshine across much of KELOLAND and above average temperatures have given us a great preview of what’s to come later this week. Overnight lows fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We’ll start off quietly enough, but winds do begin to pick up toward the end of the night.
ENVIRONMENT

