Gray, blustery and cooler, showers ending as flurries Friday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
The Storm Team 11 Forecast has Winter Storm Warnings for the area tonight into Saturday. A strong cold front will move into the area overnight which will bring snow, wind and very cold temperatures to the area into Saturday morning. There will be snowfall accumulations across the entire area. Snowfall totals for the […]
A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
Old Man Snowfall seems to be on a rampage lately, plotting an April Fools' prank on areas of the northeastern United States. Cold Air and Snow Possible To Reach Northeastern U.S. As per Yahoo, AccuWeather models predict that the next round of abnormally winter conditions and freezing rain would sweep...
A POLAR vortex could send temperatures plunging this weekend and bring high winds and snow to the Northeast. It comes as experts predict that April could be "abnormally cold" despite the recent signs of spring. The polar vortex or "wall of wind" coming from the North Pole is expected to...
A widespread storm will track through the central and eastern states during the first half of next week. A severe weather outbreak is increasingly likely in parts of the South. Flooding rain is possible from the South into portions of the Midwest. Snow could fall from the Rockies to the...
An upper-level disturbance brought a few additional showers on Friday afternoon. With the loss of daylight, most of those showers should diminish leaving us with a pleasant Saturday. On Sunday, another system will bring back showers into the forecast, but much of it looks to be on the lighter side. The gusty winds will ease […]
Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
Early Friday morning, a large line of storms that brought severe weather to the eastern U.S. over the past two days moved offshore for all but Florida. That line of storms was a true cold front and, behind it, winter weather is returning to areas that had seen mild and warm conditions just days ago.
Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening.
“Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
Rain and snow showers today. A mix in the AM...mostly rain this afternoon. Light amounts. Roads will be wet and could be icy. Don't look for much sunshine. Wind will come mainly from the north 5-15 mph. Highs will be 35 to 40 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula. In the northern Lower Peninsula the range of high temperatures will be 35 to 45 degrees.
Here's the bad news: The recent spell of glorious weather is coming to an abrupt end. And here's the worse news: It could snow too. Forecasters have warned temperatures could plummet as low as -6C (21F) as the arrival of British Summer Time sees spring sunshine give way to gloomy skies.
On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
A possible tornado was bearing down on the Washington, D.C., area -- and one local forecaster "was freaking out inside" but knew he had to make a call because the person on the other end of the line was not watching him. NEWS4 chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer was live on...
We’ll begin the weekend with dry conditions but it will end with rain and/or snow. There are areas of fog this morning; otherwise, today will be mostly sunny and seasonal as temperatures warm to the 50s. Average highs are in the low to middle 50s. Winds will be light and average 5 to 15 mph.
(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! We are seeing clear conditions very early this morning however cloud cover will continue to build throughout the morning. Due to the cloud cover, temperatures are remaining in the mid to lower 40s. After midday today, more heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will move...
What a nice change of pace! Ample amounts of sunshine across much of KELOLAND and above average temperatures have given us a great preview of what’s to come later this week. Overnight lows fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We’ll start off quietly enough, but winds do begin to pick up toward the end of the night.
