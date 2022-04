LIMA — Matching individuals with high functioning autism to high-performing jobs in our community is a goal of the Uniquely Abled Academy at Rhodes State College. Rhodes State will host two open houses for individuals interested in the program at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 in Room 161 of the James J. Countryman Building on the Rhodes State College campus, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima. You can also learn more by visiting www.RhodesState.edu/uaa.

