The Colorado-based jam band Eminence Ensemble will be performing at Shakedown Bar in Vail Village on Friday, April 8. The four founding members of Eminence Ensemble are all from the Rocky Mountains. Bassist Zac Flynn and guitarist and vocalist Justin Neely grew up in Breckenridge, percussionist Nick Baum is from Frisco, and guitarist Dylan Gleit is from Dillon. In high school, the four musicians played in rival bands, but when they all moved to Boulder after graduation they decided to join forces.

VAIL, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO