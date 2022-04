MILWAUKEE — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. on Wednesday announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended Feb. 28, 2022. “We are pleased to have achieved year-over-year core growth in all regions and encouraged by the sequential growth over the first quarter, despite the ongoing supply chain and logistic challenges,” said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group’s president and CEO. “We continue to see improvements in demand across several of our end markets but remain cautious as we head into the back half of our fiscal year given the continuing supply chain challenges and the very dynamic macroeconomic environment.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO