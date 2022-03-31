ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

E3 2022 is canceled

By Ash Parrish
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be no E3 this year. In a tweet, Will Powers, PR for gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer, said that he received an email stating the digital event was canceled. IGN initially reported the news, saying they had also independently viewed the email confirming E3’s cancellation. The video...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users May Be Getting Some Big Free Games in April

PlayStation Plus subscribers may get some big free games for April 2022. Sony has yet to announce April's free PS Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting, and this won't change until closer to the end of the month. That said, in the meantime, two games, in particular, look potentially poised to be included in April's lineup due to their respective April 5 release dates. April 5 is the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of every month is when PlayStation Plus free games are released. And with the rise of Sony securing day-one releases for both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, games that meet the criteria above always have a higher chance of being included with PlayStation Plus. For April 2022, these games include MLB The Show 22 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
MLB
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
GamesRadar+

E3 2022 Schedule – Everything we know so far

The E3 2022 schedule isn't close to being locked down, even with just three months to go until the event. Usually, E3 would run as a physical event around the middle of June at the Los Angeles Convention Centre, but, due to the pandemic, for the last two years it's been a digital event.
ECONOMY
Engadget

Indie hit 'Unpacking' comes to PS4 and PS5 this spring

The peaceful, zen-like puzzle gameplay of Unpacking (the real game, that is) will soon be available to the PlayStation crowd. As Polygon says, Witch Beam and Humble Games have announced that Unpacking will be available on PS4 and PS5 this spring. It's launching alongside physical releases from Limited Run Games for the PS4, PS5 and Switch versions.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Video Game#E3 Digital
NME

‘Knack’ trademark recently filed by Sony in Japan

A trademark has been filed for Knack in Japan by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The trademark itself was spotted by Gematsu and uploaded to Chizai Watch, the same place Sega filed a Sonic Frontiers trademark before its official announcement. There’s currently no other indication as to what the Knack trademark is for, or if Sony is just refiling it for copyright purposes.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Why is E3 2022 cancelled? A timeline of E3's recent woes

It's official: E3 2022 has been completely cancelled, with no physical or digital event taking place. But exactly why was E3 2022 cancelled? That's a complicated question with a lengthy answer. "We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PlayStation Plus Premium vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Which one do you need?

Sony just introduced a new and expanded PlayStation Plus service to compete with Microsoft's generous Xbox Game Pass program. If you have both consoles you're probably wondering which subscription service is worth your time and money, or if there's even a case for going all big spender and getting both. Here we break down exactly what you get at each tier of each service, the prices, and some of the games you can expect to get access to as well.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Marketing
Collider

E3 2022 Has Been Cancelled as Event Eyes 2023 Return

Despite initial statements suggesting another year of an online-only edition of their gaming expo, the Electronic Software Association has opted to cancel E3 2022 altogether. The news came via a tweet from PC gaming tech company Razer's PR lead Will Powers, who had received an email regarding the digital event. Soon after, the association confirmed that the showcase was indeed dead.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

New Xbox Games with Gold for April 2022 announced

Major Nelson and Microsoft have confirmed the new Xbox Games with Gold that will be made available next month during April 2022 the lineup includes Another Sight, and platform puzzler Hue. Xbox Backward Compatibility additions include the ability to test your intergalactic tycoon skills in Outpost Kaloki X, and racing skills in MX vs ATV Alive.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Sony announces new PlayStation Plus subscriptions, its answer to Xbox Game Pass

Sony is announcing new versions of its PlayStation Plus subscriptions today, its long-rumored answer to Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation Plus is now a combination of Sony’s two current subscription services, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. Two new PlayStation Plus subscription options will include access to multiplayer gaming alongside a catalog of select PlayStation games to install or stream.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

EA isn't doing an E3-style show this year

The summer season of videogame conferences is slowly approaching, and some of the big ones, including GDC and PAX East, are returning to in-person events in what we all hope will prove to be a post-Covid world. (For wealthy Western nations, at least.) But one big show will not be coming back as usual.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy