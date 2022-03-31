ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Rental cars still available at JAC during impending closure

By Buckrail @ Lindsay
buckrail.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson, Wyoming – The Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) will be closed to airline and general aviation from 12:01 a.m. on April 11 until 6:00 a.m. on June 28. JAC released more details about this closure in a press release this morning. The public will still be able to...

buckrail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers 2 Private Room Tickets for the Price of 1

Amtrak wants to help people escape for spring with a free companion ticket in private rooms starting Tuesday, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which is valid through March 21, allows passengers who book a private roomette to bring a guest for no extra charge with fares starting at $193. The sale is valid on travel between March 16 and May 22.
LIFESTYLE
cntraveler.com

These Airlines’ Boarding Passes Offer Travel Perks Even After You Land

For most travelers, a boarding pass generally has a short shelf-life: Once the flight attendant scans them, they're usually on their way to a trashcan or doomed to languish in the depths of an airline app. But did you know your airline boarding pass can grant you access to travel perks even once your flight lands? In fact, that used boarding pass might also be your ticket to discounted spa treatments, reduced museum admissions, complimentary cocktails, free ski passes, and more.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Cars
Jackson, WY
Lifestyle
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Jackson, WY
Cars
The Guardian

Ghost fares and extensions: what to do with flight credits for Covid cancellations

In early 2020, Siobhan Hannan found herself in a game of chicken with an airline. Her teenage daughter was booked to fly to Singapore, accompanied by family, as Covid-19 cases were starting to escalate abroad. So that she could obtain a refund on the fare, Hannan was hoping the airline would cancel the flight. But even as case numbers grew, Singapore didn’t close its borders and the flight wasn’t cancelled. Eventually, unwilling to send her daughter overseas as the pandemic began to rumble, Hannan pulled the plug on the trip.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Jackson Hole Airport#Rental Cars
Travel + Leisure

Here's How Many Planes Are in the Air at Any Given Moment

We think it's pretty safe to say that many travelers have asked themselves at one point or another, "how many planes are in the air right now?" It's a fair question! And given that pretty much every single plane is tracked in some capacity, it's actually one that can be answered. So we asked the experts at flight-tracking software company FlightAware to help us figure it out.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

JetBlue Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring travel is nearly back to pre-pandemic rates, according to the TSA. As more and more people return to air travel, it might get harder to find affordable flights. But, JetBlue has you covered for all your springtime travel, with a flight sale offering one-way tickets starting at just $44.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

This Airline's Spring Sale Has Discounted Roundtrip Flights to Europe

Avoid some of the coming price hikes with a flight sale from KLM. The airline is offering roundtrip airfare to top European destinations for a fraction of the usual price. This spring sale won't last long, however. You'll need to book by March 30 to lock in the low prices.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
KOCO

Rossen Reports: Get a discount on this Amtrak travel pass

If you're planning your next vacation and airfare prices are just too high, why not ride the rails?. Amtrak is announcing a sale on its "USA Rail Pass." The pass lets you take 10 rides over 30 days to any of Amtrak’s 500 destinations. The cost of the pass is $100 off, so it's on sale for $399. That makes each ride less than $40.
TRAFFIC
WEKU

After 2 years of empty airports, the demand for travel is at a high. So are airfares

It's spring break season, and airports are jampacked again as the number of people flying is just about back to pre-pandemic levels. An analysis of the Transportation Security Administration's daily throughput data shows that an average of more than 2.1 million travelers have been going through airport security checkpoints each day over the past two weeks. That's only about 9% fewer people than over the same two-week period in 2019.
TRAVEL
Wyoming News

How COVID-19 affected car rentals over the past year

Before the global health crisis, the car rental industry was enjoying a steady, successful climb with more people renting vehicles than in previous years. The pandemic, however, decimated much of the travel industry, the rental car market included. Rental car operators were forced to sell off large chunks of their fleet, and Hertz, one of the largest companies for decades, had to declare bankruptcy. However, once travel bans and lockdowns were lifted, rental car operators were faced with a new problem: People were starting to hit the road again but companies no longer had enough vehicles to meet the demand. The standard rules for traveling—like leaving early and making reservations even earlier—became truer than ever as people rushed to leave the confines of their homes to stand in hour-long lines just to get their rental cars. To see how much COVID-19 has changed the car rental industry over the past year, RateGenius investigated the current state of the rental car industry and its dramatic resurgence.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Points Guy

Act fast: Today’s the last day for Delta’s SkyMiles sale on NYC-Europe flights from 34k RT

Delta’s having a really good SkyMiles sale for flights in and out of New York City airports. How good? Try 5,000 miles for a roundtrip in the U.S., for Main Cabin seats. It’s not just domestic flights that are on sale. You can book flights to a variety of European cities for as low as 34,000 SkyMiles roundtrip. The sale window is for flights between April 24 and May 18. The catch?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wyoming News

To recoup money, rental companies sold off fleets of cars

To recoup their losses, many rental car companies sold large parts of their fleets. Major rental car operators sold more than 770,000 vehicles. To put that into perspective, 1 in 3 cars that were previously rented out by these companies were purged from service. After filing for bankruptcy in May 2020, Hertz dropped 198,000 vehicles out of its fleet of 650,000 cars. However, this tactic later put many car rental agencies in another predicament once the market started to open back up, and operators had difficulty obtaining enough vehicles to meet customer demand.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy