Nebraska State

Nebraska legislature veto override vote set for next week

By WOWT Channel 6
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state senators will be voting Tuesday on whether to override Gov. Pete Ricketts’ veto of the bill triggering the state’s application for...

John
2d ago

our unemployment rate is lowest in the nation. there are still jobs out there not filled. we dont need any government help. more government more problems.

2
