Macy’s to invest $584.3 million, bring 2,800 jobs to Rowan County

Hundreds of jobs are coming to the Midlands, according to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and cable giant Spectrum. The governor was at Spectrum’s Lexington County headquarters Tuesday when it was announced that the cable, internet and phone company is planning to hire 350 people by the end of 2022, according to a news release. The openings are for inbound sales representatives and management positions at Spectrum’s West Columbia call center, the release said.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A brand new facility to build batteries for General Motors electric vehicles opened Wednesday. ATS Industrial Automation Production facility located in Lewis Center will not only bring in dozens of new jobs but will lead the way when it comes to making electric vehicles. ATS...
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — One of the largest circular knitters in the United States, Beverly Knits, has announced it is investing $3.3 million to establish operations in Hemingway, South Carolina. The subsidiary company, named Hemingway Sewing Solutions, would create 242 new jobs at the Williamsburg County location. The Hemingway Sewing...
The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
EMERGENCY allotments continue to end for millions of SNAP recipients but several states will still provide money through April. SNAP households have come to rely on emergency allotments (EA) that provided the maximum benefit per household size. Regardless of the size, households have been able to get the maximum payments...
SNAP and Medicaid Covid benefits will expire in 37 states, one territory and the DC area on April 15. This is due to the public health emergency declaration ending on April 16 unless the Biden administration decides to extend it. The extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA,) has...
WASHINGTON (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.36 million grant to Pikeville Medical Center, Inc., Pikeville, Kentucky, for the provision of new equipment that will be used to meet patient demand and critical healthcare needs.
Mobile County Commissioners will decide whether to dedicate up to $30 million to a new international airport project in downtown Mobile during its March 28 meeting. The vote occurs ahead of a Mobile Airport Authority meeting on April 6, in which authority members are set to rename the airport, according to Airport Authority President Chris Curry.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County is investing nearly $23 million in an initiative that will help families struggling to pay for childcare. The Franklin County commissioners announced the new RISE initiative, Thursday, in partnership with Action For Children. The investment won’t only help families pay for childcare, but also childcare providers […]
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Central University (NCCU), the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), and Rowan County Health Department hosted an After the Pandemic: Living with COVID symposium in March with a focus on three topics: Equity, Economy and Business, and Creditability. Community members and leaders from across the...
Three Hungry Howie’s pizza franchises in Jacksonville have paid delivery drivers $2,895 in earned back wages as well as $7,839 in civil money penalties after child labor violations were found, the U.S. Department of Labor announced. The pay went to 12 workers, $241.25 per worker. The Fair Labor Standards...
