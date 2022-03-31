Macy’s to invest $584.3 million, bring 2,800 jobs to Rowan County

Hundreds of jobs are coming to the Midlands, according to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and cable giant Spectrum. The governor was at Spectrum’s Lexington County headquarters Tuesday when it was announced that the cable, internet and phone company is planning to hire 350 people by the end of 2022, according to a news release. The openings are for inbound sales representatives and management positions at Spectrum’s West Columbia call center, the release said.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 18 DAYS AGO