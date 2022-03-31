ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Macy’s to invest $584.3 million, bring 2,800 jobs to Rowan County

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacy’s, Inc. plans to invest $584.3 million in...

Cable giant to create hundreds of jobs in Lexington County in multi-million investment

Hundreds of jobs are coming to the Midlands, according to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and cable giant Spectrum. The governor was at Spectrum’s Lexington County headquarters Tuesday when it was announced that the cable, internet and phone company is planning to hire 350 people by the end of 2022, according to a news release. The openings are for inbound sales representatives and management positions at Spectrum’s West Columbia call center, the release said.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Franklin County investing $23 million in childcare initiative

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County is investing nearly $23 million in an initiative that will help families struggling to pay for childcare.   The Franklin County commissioners announced the new RISE initiative, Thursday, in partnership with Action For Children.   The investment won’t only help families pay for childcare, but also childcare providers […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

