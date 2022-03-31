ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

How to Deal With a Lazy Partner

By Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
psychologytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn relationships, one person is often more comfortable with decision-making. The less comfortable partner can often over-rely on their mate to make decisions that have a shared impact. One creative solution to help motivate your partner is to observe and build on patterns of what already works. In committed...

www.psychologytoday.com

psychologytoday.com

Couples Who Share This One Thing Stay Happier Together

The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissists View Their Romantic Partners

Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

4 Types of Emotionally Unavailable Partners

It is often difficult to spot whether someone is emotionally unavailable. You may feel dissatisfied without knowing why. There are four types of emotionally unavailable partners: The Jester, The Teacher, The Counselor, and The Fixer. Without attacking or adopting a demanding stance, communicate your needs and wants to your partner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

How to Deal with an Angry Person

Dealing with someone who’s angry can be challenging, but there are ways to defuse their anger and ease a tense situation. It’s natural to feel angry sometimes. Many of us have developed strategies for working through anger when it creeps up. We know what may irk us and what works best to calm ourselves down.
HEALTH
#Productivity#How To Deal#Creative Solutions#Lazy
psychologytoday.com

5 Reasons It's Worth Sharing Old Memories with Your Partner

Reminiscence is often a beneficial way to make sense out of the high and low points of your life and it can also apply to relationships. According to new relationship research, those "we" memories serves 5 essential bonding functions between romantic partners. Practicing joint reminiscing about when you and your...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The 3 Worst Mistakes Men Make in Divorce

Men and women view divorce differently. Men often make these same three mistakes without regard for the ramifications on others. All three behaviors can be corrected if the man is open to making changes. It’s never fair to make broad generalizations about any group of people, but, in my work...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Do This When Anxiety Feels Overwhelming

Fighting anxiety usually worsens it, but when anxiety is accepted and experienced, it tends to dissipate. Acceptance of anxiety should not be practiced with the intent of avoiding the feeling, but instead as a way of increasing one's tolerance for it. Movement helps reduce extreme levels of anxiety by shifting...
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Slate

My Husband Retired Early Without Saving Up—or Consulting Me

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I both had great-paying full-time jobs our whole marriage (14 years now). Over six years ago, I set a goal for myself of becoming self-employed, and was successful after a lot of hard work. In 2019 I was able to quit my full-time job and work for myself, because my hobby/side gig was finally making more than my current job.
RELATIONSHIPS
Inc.com

This CEO's Remote Work Policy Is Only 10 Words. It May Be the Best I've Ever Heard

As employers and business leaders everywhere grapple with employee preferences on remote work, they might take a page out of Gravity CEO Dan Price's playbook. When Price recently polled employees to find out where they wanted to work, only 7 percent said they prefer to work in the office. Thirty-one percent requested a work/home office hybrid solution. And a whopping 62 percent said they would prefer to work only from home.
BUSINESS
Stacy Wynn

Multitudes of Couples Settling For Unhappy Relationships

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, makeup, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
psychologytoday.com

Can “Spiritual Intelligence” Explain Mystical Experiences?

A recent study (Bitēna & Mārtinsone, 2021) argued that mystical experience is a spiritual phenomenon associated with mental health rather than something pathological associated with mental illness because it correlates with a measure of “spiritual intelligence.” However, this argument seems tautological because “spiritual intelligence” involves belief in spiritual phenomena associated with having a mystical experience. Additionally, the study found that both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” were related to magical thinking, indicating that the former may be associated with irrationality. Both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” may share an underlying tendency to blur the boundaries between the inner and outer worlds, so that what is imagined may seem real.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

The Only 15-Month Milestones That Matter

Most parents with a 15-month-old have their hands full with a busy baby transitioning into toddlerhood. Both physically and cognitively, babies at this age are interested in the world around them and have a desire to be active participants. However, the 15-month milestones kids typically reach around this age require parents to shift their style of attentiveness from constantly meeting needs to keeping their baby safe as they follow their curiosity.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

5 Things Therapy Can Do For You (And 3 It Can't)

1. Help you learn to trust. Therapists are trained to be consistent and reliable. They're not moody. They're always emotionally available and responsive during sessions. They keep good boundaries—during your sessions, the focus is completely on you and your needs. Many people who come to therapy have either an...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Does Your Relationship Include Coercive Control?

Domestic violence is a form of coercive control experienced by over 10 million adults in the United States each year. Courts in many states are now issuing restraining orders when there is coercive control, even without physical violence. States are defining coercive control more broadly to include isolation from friends...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Get Your Partner to Understand You

We often fail to communicate effectively with our partner because we assume things should be obvious or they should be able to read our mind. What you said and what your partner heard are often quite different because you each have different assumptions and points of view. Research shows that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

What to Do in a Win-Lose Relationship with a Narcissist

Narcissists tend to look for relationships in which they can dominate and been seen as superior. This means that someone else (partner, employee, co-worker) must be in the one-down role. They tend to use domineering, vindictive, and intrusive behaviors to establish and maintain such relationships. People who are high in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Inside the Psychology of Niceness

New research finds that the personality trait of Agreeableness is strongly linked to positive life outcomes. Agreeable people are focused on relationships rather than personal achievements. Agreeableness predicts psychological health. Agreeable people may be less externally successful, but more internally content. Personality psychology is enjoying somewhat of a renaissance these...
MENTAL HEALTH

