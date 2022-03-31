Roads close for community events

Members of the West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety met Tuesday. Screenshot

The West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety passed road closures, one for a Latino Cultural event, and new policies for the fire department in its meeting Tuesday morning.

Closure between University and Waldron streets

The street between University and Waldron streets, south from Fifth Street, will be closed on April 9, 2022, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This closure is for the Latino Cultural Center’s “Día de la Familia” event.

The event will be at the same time as street closing, and this event consists of “entertainment, cultural cuisine, music and games,” according to the LCC’s website.

The closure passed unanimously among the board.

Closure of Grant Street and Northwestern Avenue

The City of West Lafayette Engineering Department will be closing Grant Street between Northwestern Avenue starting May 17 to July 14 for Purdue’s Engineering and Polytechnic Gateway Project.

The Engineering and Polytechnic Gateway is an engineering and lab facilities building projected to be approximately 255,000 square feet that is being built.

Additionally, Northwestern Avenue will be limited to one lane of southbound traffic between Stadium Avenue and Grant Street starting May 17 and ending Aug. 21.

“It is the southbound lane that will be connecting up to Grant Street. So the plan is that there will be a concrete barrier,” Chris Gmyrek, the engineering technician of the project, said.

Updates to fire department policy approved

The board unanimously passed updates to the fire department’s policies for general operations, emergency medical services and training.

Some updates include regulations on emergency vehicle operators slowing down at all intersections, protocols for when emergency equipment fails and updates on how to safely surrender a baby.

The update of the Safely Surrendered Baby Law includes mention of a “newborn safety device.” The device is located at the department and is staffed by emergency medical service providers.

This box allows parents or others to surrender the child to the fire department safely. Additionally, the updated version mentions that only qualified personnel such as firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and others who provide professional emergency medical services are allowed to take custody of the left infants.

Community donations were added in the update. Supplies such as baby food, diapers and blankets can be directly donated to the fire station.

Fire Chief Jeff Need said he felt as though these regulations are “vetted” and will benefit the city. These new updates, he said, are by the company Lexipol, which does regulations for 5,000 or more fire and police agencies throughout the country.

“The company (Lexipol), is very good about telling us things that relate to state law or Indiana code,” he said. “They specifically list the code and everything which is in our policy manual. Also, OCEA and other regulatory agencies that we follow under.”