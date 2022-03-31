Man Killed in Fiery 91 Crash in Yorba Linda

Photo: Getty Images

YORBA LINDA (CNS) - A man died in a fiery crash early today on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Yorba Linda.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, was westbound on the freeway just east of Coal Canyon Trail in a 2010 Volvo when he collided with a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder just before 12:50 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver veered back into traffic, where he was struck by a big rig driven by Erik Peterson, the CHP said.

The truck driver escaped injury, but the Volvo's driver died in the car, which caught fire, the CHP said.