ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tests positive for COVID-19, is 'asymptomatic'

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIlRo_0evjYDXE00

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate for the next five days, his office said Thursday.

Murphy took a rapid antigen test Thursday afternoon and then a PCR test, both of which came back positive, spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna said. Murphy is feeling well and doesn't have symptoms, he added.

The governor will cancel all events for the next five days, his office said. That's in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"The contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the Governor during the potential infection window," Gunaratna said in an email, adding that Murphy will "continue to monitor for symptoms before taking an additional PCR test."

In recent days, Murphy has been posting photos to social media showing him rooting on the St. Peter's men's basketball team at the NCAA tournament, including alongside fellow Democrats Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari.

First lady Tammy Murphy tested positive on Jan. 2. At the time, the governor's office said the rest of the family tested negative.

Murphy, 64, underwent surgery to have a cancerous tumor removed from his kidney in March 2020, just as the first cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the state. His office has said the surgery was a success.

New Jersey's coronavirus case counts, like those around the country, have fallen dramatically since late last year and especially January when positives spiked to a record high. New Jersey has among the highest percentage of its population vaccinated in the country, and Murphy has been a major booster of inoculation and COVID-19 precautions.

The state's COVID-19 protocols, like masking in state buildings and schools, have been mostly withdrawn, with the exception that residents must wear masks on public transit.

Comments / 18

RideTheLightning
1d ago

If no symptoms are shown it means you don't have it. Murphy is lying to keep the fear going

Reply
8
Richard
1d ago

put him in a nursing home.....maybe he cones out alive. not so with thousands of others he sent to their deaths

Reply
4
Susan Martin
1d ago

That vaccine worked well for you RIGHT

Reply(2)
16
Check out more stories from
6abc Action News
6abc Action News

87K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

21M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
94.5 PST

Study says this is the best place to live in New Jersey

I won’t make you wait to find out what Niche.com says is the best place to live in New Jersey: it’s Princeton Junction. Niche is a platform “connection students and families to colleges and schools.” Niche creates the annual Best Places to Live rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews. The company considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability, and more.
PRINCETON, NJ
WOLF

Senator Bob Casey tests positive for COVID-19

Dauphin County, PA — Senator Bob Casey has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. I test regularly for COVID-19, and late this afternoon, I tested positive with a breakthrough case. I’m grateful to be asymptomatic but, per CDC guidance, I will isolate for 5 days. This is reminder that the pandemic is not over. Please get vaccinated and boosted.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

Report lists the deadliest road in every New Jersey county

We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Tammy Murphy
Person
Craig Coughlin
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Democrats#Senate
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
Salon

"Son of omicron" variant is now dominant in the US — and experts say it could herald another wave

An "extremely infectious" omicron sub-variant, BA.2, has the potential to unleash another deadly wave of COVID-19 infections in the United States. While the astonishingly infectious progeny of omicron has been making headlines as it spreads around the world, it just passed a grim milestone in the United States as it surpassed its parent variant to become the dominant variant stateside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Probe launched as 65 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of 65 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 65 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause of...
HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

Is Manasquan, NJ going to have to change its name, too?

Two sites in New Jersey will soon be receiving name changes thanks to a new initiative by the U.S. Department of the Interior. According to NJ.com, the federal government wants to remove the word "squaw" from various lakes, streams, mountains, and valleys around the country. In total, over 650 sites will have the word removed.
MANASQUAN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS New York

Resident: Dozens of cases of rare brain tumor linked to N.J. high school

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- A former resident of Woodbridge Township has called for environmental action after he discovered several people who went to a local school all had rare brain tumors.CBS2's Meg Baker spoke to him and others on Wednesday."I started doing some research and the three became five, the five became seven, the seven became 15," Al Lupiano said.Lupiano, an environmental scientist, said he has confirmed 65 cases of people with rare brain tumors, adding the common denominator is they were all Colonia High School graduates or had worked there. Lupiano was diagnosed 20 years ago and said he still suffers lingering...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ cancels benefits for thousands of unemployed workers

Tens of thousands of New Jersey workers will lose their extended unemployment benefits next month. When the unemployment rate rises above 6.5%, the state Extended Benefits program kicks in with an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits. New Jersey's unemployment rate has fallen to 4.6%, and as a result, the...
ECONOMY
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
87K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy