ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Blue Origin launches fourth flight as commercial space tourism gains traction

By Christian Nunley
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth Blue Origin commercial flight took off and landed in Texas today, as...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

NASA's new moon rocket spotted from space rolling to the launch pad (photos)

NASA's moonbound rocket rolled to the launch pad, and satellites orbiting Earth captured the milestone from space. Excitement is running high NASA rolled its Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, topped by an Orion spacecraft, out to the launch pad at the agency's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Thursday (March 17) (the rollout extended into the early hours of Friday (March 18) morning). But, while humans on Earth shared countless photos of the rollout, we weren't the only ones watching.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

NASA, SpaceX update target launch date for Crew-4 mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced Friday a new target launch date for the next crewed mission to the International Space Station. The upcoming Crew-4 will be the fourth crew rotation mission with a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the company’s six-ever crewed flight. The space agency and company were originally targeting no earlier than April 15 but they have shifted to no earlier than Tuesday, April 19 because the Ax-1 crewed mission was delayed until at least April 3.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Houston Chronicle

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter just keeps flying

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is getting another extension on life. The agency announced Tuesday that its 4-pound helicopter, which weighs just 1.5 pounds on Mars, will continue flying through September. It has already taken 21 flights on the Red Planet. “Less than a year ago we didn’t even know if powered,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope spotted by Europe's Gaia spacecraft 1 million miles from Earth (photo)

A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
ASTRONOMY
TechCrunch

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter will keep flying on Mars through at least September

Ingenuity arrived on the red planet with NASA’s Perseverance rover on February 18, 2021. Its original mission was simply to demonstrate the ability to fly a helicopter in Mars’ thin atmosphere. After three successful flights proving the technology — and marking the first powered flight on another planet — NASA shifted Ingenuity into an operational mode with a further two flights. Since then, the helicopter has performed 16 flights, further testing its capabilities while helping Perseverance navigate Jezero Crater, but now it’s onto a new mission: to explore the Jezero river delta.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Impressive feat: NASA Spots Mars Helicopter and Perseverance Rover From Orbit

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter weighs less than 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) and its rotors run about 4 feet, or 1.2 meters, from tip to tip. In other words, it's small. That dainty size didn't stop NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter from spotting the plucky rotorcraft down on the surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Davidson
Outsider.com

Space Race: How Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Could Beat Elon Musk’s SpaceX to the Moon

Last summer saw NASA award a $2.9 billion moon lander contract to SpaceX. The move favored Elon Musk‘s space company over that of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Currently, NASA is working diligently to put a manned crew on the surface of the moon. Their efforts mark a part of the agency’s Artemis mission which intends to see the first female astronaut and the first astronaut of color on Earth’s only natural satellite. Now, though, after issuing a lawsuit against NASA last year, Jeff Bezos and his company, Blue Origin, might just get a second chance at potentially beating Elon Musk to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Blue Origin#Interstellar Space
Space.com

NASA's Artemis 1 moon megarocket rolls out to the launch pad today and you can watch it live

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — The first mission in NASA's Artemis moon program is set to roll out to the launch pad today (March 17). More than 50 years after NASA landed the first humans on the moon with Apollo 11, the agency is gearing up to launch its next human lunar missions as part of the Artemis program. And the program's first mission, Artemis 1, will take a big step toward launch today, when the mission's rocket and spacecraft will roll out to the launch pad.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA just days away from historic ISS mission

NASA is just days away from launching its first space tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Currently targeting Sunday, April 3, for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the four-person “private astronaut mission,” as NASA describes it, will travel aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered to orbit by the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
People

Blue Origin's 20th Mission to Space Blasts Off with Crew That Includes Company Rocket Architect

Blue Origin launched its 20th trip to space, and fourth crewed mission, on Thursday morning. The six person crew's New Shepard rocket took off from Launch Site One in West Texas just before 9 a.m CST. The company's 11-minute flights let ticket holders "travel over 3X the speed of sound to pass the Kármán Line at 100 km (62 mi), float weightless for several minutes, and witness life-changing views of Earth before descending gently under parachutes," per Blue Origin's website.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy