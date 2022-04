A new Raw Women's Champion has been crowned at WWE WrestleMania 38. On April 2, WWE presented Night One of WrestleMania 38. One of the marquee matches was a Raw Women's Championship Match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE has spent more than half a year trying to avenge her loss to Lynch at SummerSlam 2021, where she was pinned in 26 seconds.

WWE ・ 12 HOURS AGO