New Tigers NIL initiative already has a number of athletes signed up

By Steven Johnson
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

The 901 Fund is off to a fast start.

The fund, which helps Memphis Tigers athletes capitalize on their name, image and likeness (NIL), already has multiple Tigers participating in deals with local charities.

The most notable are basketball seniors DeAndre Williams and Alex Lomax. Both announced partnerships with the Forrest Spence Fund on Wednesday evening on their Twitter pages.

By selling their nonexclusive NIL rights to charities like the Forrest Spence Fund, athletes will be compensated for helping advertise.

Williams and Lomax aren’t the only ones, though. Members from the women’s basketball team and the football team are also participating in the fund.

Here’s the current list so far, which is sure to grow in the coming days:

Women’s basketball

Emani Jefferson

Jamirah Shutes

Madison Griggs

Football

CamRon Jackson

Wardalis Ducksworth

Rodney Owens Jr.

Maurice White

Austin Myers

Caden Prieskorn

Javon Ivory

Gabe Rogers

Joseph Scates

Eddie Lewis

Roc Taylor

The 901 Fund hopes to raise $5 million in its first year and wants to expand eventually to include more athletic programs at Memphis.

The Daily Memphian

