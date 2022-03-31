New Tigers NIL initiative already has a number of athletes signed up
The 901 Fund is off to a fast start.
The fund, which helps Memphis Tigers athletes capitalize on their name, image and likeness (NIL), already has multiple Tigers participating in deals with local charities.
The most notable are basketball seniors DeAndre Williams and Alex Lomax. Both announced partnerships with the Forrest Spence Fund on Wednesday evening on their Twitter pages.
By selling their nonexclusive NIL rights to charities like the Forrest Spence Fund, athletes will be compensated for helping advertise.
Williams and Lomax aren’t the only ones, though. Members from the women’s basketball team and the football team are also participating in the fund.
Here’s the current list so far, which is sure to grow in the coming days:
Women’s basketball
Emani Jefferson
Jamirah Shutes
Madison Griggs
Football
CamRon Jackson
Wardalis Ducksworth
Rodney Owens Jr.
Maurice White
Austin Myers
Caden Prieskorn
Javon Ivory
Gabe Rogers
Joseph Scates
Eddie Lewis
Roc Taylor
The 901 Fund hopes to raise $5 million in its first year and wants to expand eventually to include more athletic programs at Memphis.
