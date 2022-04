Drug manufacturer Pfizer has issued a nationwide recall of some blood pressure medication due to the presence of nitrosamine above Acceptable Daily Intake levels. The recall covers Accuretic tablets and two generic medications distributed by Greenstone: quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide and quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide. In all, six lots of Accuretic tablets, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets are included, the company said in a statement. You can go here to see more on lot numbers.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO