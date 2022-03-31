Prep basketball: Anniston's Kite repeats as 4A player of year

Anniston #1 Antonio Kite goes for a lay up during the Calhoun County Boys Basketball Tournament semifinal in Pete Mathews Coliseum on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

MONTGOMERY — Antonio Kite’s senior basketball season didn’t end on Alabama’s biggest stage, but it ended with his repeating as winner of a top individual award.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association voted him as boys’ Class 4A player of the year for the second year in a row, the association announced at its basketball banquet Thursday at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel.

Kite was one of six Star-area finalists for player of the year among 48 boys and girls overall in the seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications plus the Alabama Independent Schools Association. The others included Oxford’s Xai’Onna Whitfield (6A), Jacksonville’s John Broom (4A), Piedmont’s Alex Odam (3A), Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook (3A) and Spring Garden’s Ace Austin (2A).

“I was really excited and really blessed to be a finalist for this award,” Broom said. “All three of us deserved to win, and I’m happy ‘Spoodie’ (Kite) won it.

“And our county? Wow! It’s a great basketball county. It’s got a lot of basketball kids in it. We’re all blessed. It shows how good our county is at basketball that all of us got chosen.”

The ASWA voted its all-state team March 17 in Montgomery. First-team selections in each AHSAA classification plus AISA were entered into a separate ballot, and writers numbered each first-team group 1-5 and voted for Mr. and Miss Basketball.

Winners were announced Thursday, with Miss Basketball going to Hazel Green’s Samiya Steele and Mr. Basketball to McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning, Jr.

Players of the year were as follows:

—Autauga Academy’s Robert Rose and Glenwood’s Jasmyn Burts in AISA.

—Belgreen’s Will Bonner and Linden’s Timya Thurman in Class 1A.

—Midfield’s Anthony Johnson and Pisgah’s Molly Heard in 2A.

—Plainview's Cole Millican and Prattville Christian’s Ella Jane Connell in 3A.

—Kite and Deshler’s Emma Kate Tittle in 4A.

—Sipsey Valley’s Martavious Russell and Guntersville’s Olivia Vandergriff in 5A.

—Dunning and Steele in 6A.

—Baker’s LaBaron Philon and Hoover’s Reniya Kelly in 7A.

Calhoun County was “well represented” at the banquet, Crook said.

“There’s a lot of talent,” she said, after posing for pictures with Whitfield, her AAU teammate.

Kite won 4A player of the year in 2021 after Anniston won its first state title since 2009. The graduation of standout Malcolm Carlisle, injuries to key returnees like Mark Toyer and illnesses hindered Anniston’s team development in 2021-22.

The Bulldogs also had eventual state champion Jacksonville in their their path and lost to the Golden Eagles in the Northeast sub-regional round.

“Wow, didn’t expect it because of how our season went, but individually, I think he deserved it,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said.

Kite’s individual brilliance remained a fixture on the Calhoun County and statewide scene, however. Even with a late-season hand injury, he averaged 21.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He made 208 field goals and finished with 76 steals.

Kite, an Alabama football signee who was also a finalist for 4A back of the year in football this past fall, did not attend Thursday’s banquet, citing school obligations.

“I knew I would win!” he said via text. “But at the same time, I’m blessed.”